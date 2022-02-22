Facebook acquaintance allegedly rapes underage student

Kaieteur News – On Sunday, a man allegedly raped a 16-year-old female student while she was home alone.

Police are currently investigating the alleged act, that was committed around 20:00hrs at the victim’s home.

According to investigations, the suspect and the victim are known to each other via the social media platform, Facebook. The suspect reportedly went to the victim’s house and when she opened the door, he pushed her inside and forcefully engaged in sexual activities with her.

Police in Region Three are said to be looking for the suspect as investigations continue.