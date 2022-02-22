Bartender gets 6 months on narcotics charge

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old bartender, Wang Xiu Feng was remanded to prison for six months for trafficking 8.8 kilograms of cocaine. Feng appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennon on Monday where he was sentenced to six months imprisonment. The case was adjourned until March 17, 2022. The court heard that Feng was arrested on February 16, 2022 for trafficking narcotics at DHL Express on Fifth Street, Albertown Georgetown, on Friday 11th February, 2022. The charge was read to him in court through an interpreter, Mr. Kuo Li, to which he pleaded not guilty.