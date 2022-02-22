Barbados govern points table after 2 rounds, Guyana sits fourth

CWI 2022 West Indies Championships…

Kaieteur News – Defending Champion Barbados Pride sits pretty on top of the points table after two rounds of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) 2022 West Indies Championships have been completed.

The tournament which had the opening rounds hosted in the Twin Isle Republic has Barbados in the lead for the Headley Weekes Trophy with 42 points, which they accumulated from wins over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and the Jamaica Scorpions.

In second is the host nation, Trinidad and Tobago, with 38.6 points. Like Barbados, they are also undefeated after their two matches. Red Force opened their campaign with a win over the Scorpions then steamrolled the Windward Islands Volcanoes in the match that followed.

Third place is currently occupied by the Hurricanes with 24.6 points. Even though Leeward Islands lost to the current leader in their first encounter, they rebounded well against the Guyana Harpy Eagles to claim a victory inside three days.

The Harpy Eagles are lodged at fourth in the six-team tournament on 21.4 points. The recent four-day dominators squeezed past Windward Islands in their tournament curtain raiser but fell to the Hurricanes in round two.

In fifth place is the Volcanoes squad with 10.8 points while the Scorpions are last with 8.8 points. Both sides have lost the two matches they contested thus far.

Meanwhile, the third round of the five-round tournament has yet to be confirmed since the forthcoming Apex Test Series between West Indies and England begins on March 8 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

The restart of the Regional red ball tournament has set the opportunity for West Indian players to stake their claim for selection to the Test squad that is scheduled to complete three tests in March.

In the batting division of the 4-Day tournament, Pride’s captain Kraigg Brathwaite leads with 341 runs from four innings. The West Indies captain’s top performance was his career best double century against the Scorpions which ended on 276.

Trailing by 99 runs in second is Hurricanes’ Devon Thomas with 242 runs. Thomas’ tournament top score is 112, which he crafted against the Pride. That is coupled with two half centuries from his three innings.

The third centurion of the competition, Jamaica’s John Campbell, sits in third with a total of 213 runs. His triple figure score of 127 was also achieved against Barbados.

The 12 batters that follow are Jonathan Carter (164), Alick Athanzae (164), Yannic Cariah (145), Kieran Powell (144), Vishaul Singh (143), Raymond Reifer (139), Paul Palmer (133), Anthony Bramble (129), Jahmar Hamilton (124), Chandrapaul Hemraj (124), Jermaine Blackwood (122) and Keemo Paul (121).

T&T dominant with ball

This season, the Red Force have been a force to reckon with when they have the ball in hand. Three of the four top wicket takers for this season line up for T&T. Anderson Phillip, who has taken 12 wickets in four innings for T&T leads in the bowling department.

His teammates Bryan Charles and Imran Khan are second and fourth on the leading wicket takers list with 11 and 10 wickets, respectively. Volcanoes’ Kenneth Dember occupies third with 10 wickets since he has been more economical than Khan and bowled an inning less.

Jomel Warrican and Shermon Lewis both have nine wickets each while Colin Archibald, Veersammy Permaul and Marquino Mindley have eight wickets a piece.

Raymond Reifer, Jeremiah Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Patrick Harty and Alzarri Joseph have each taken seven wickets while Keon Harding has six wickets.