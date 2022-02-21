Latest update February 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Yuh can’t carry nuttin with yuh

Feb 21, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – We does come into dis world with nothing. We does leave de same way. Yet nuff awe living we life fuh accumulate as much as we can, only fuh leff it fuh other people fuh spend when we dead and gone.
When we die, we can’t tek we possessions with we. Weh we going, deh nah gat no use fuh dem things.
But some people love dem family so much dat when dem loved one die, dem does put all kinda things in de coffin, including things which should not deh in deh. Dem burying dem with jewels and cell phones. If de deceased is a drinking person, some ah dem does even put a beer inside de casket.
Some awe believe we can fool God. So we does also throw in, now and then, a Bible. One time, one man dead who bin like Cheddi. He family send he off with a copy of de West on Trial. Another man bin like Burnham. When he dead, he family put A Destiny to Mould in de coffin.
People putting all kinda things in dem coffin. And other people looking and when everybody clear de cemetery, dem going and break open dem coffin and steal all dem expensive things wah put inside.
Wan time, a man family did not put anything in de coffin. But de tomb raiders still break open de tomb and raid de casket. Dem open de dead man mouth and tek out he gold teeth. Dem seh dis dead man put he money weh he mouth deh.
Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sir Ambrose hopes it’s the start of something continuous

Sir Ambrose hopes it’s the start of something continuous

Feb 21, 2022

BCB/Dr. Frank Denbow Fast Bowlers Camp… Kaieteur News – Former West Indies fast bowling icon, Sir Curtly Ambrose commenting after he concluded the historic three-day Fast Bowling Camp in...
Read More
Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic… First night action excites fans

Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic… First night action...

Feb 21, 2022

Parks, Dick lead Mix XI to huge win over One Movement

Parks, Dick lead Mix XI to huge win over One...

Feb 21, 2022

Mariam El-Masri nets hat-trick as Lady Jags pummel Turks and Caisos 7-0

Mariam El-Masri nets hat-trick as Lady Jags...

Feb 21, 2022

Panthers humble Hornets/Caribs, Police crush Army Men

Panthers humble Hornets/Caribs, Police crush Army...

Feb 21, 2022

DCC take title after post Lunch session washed out

DCC take title after post Lunch session washed

Feb 21, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The PNC/R is a repeat offender

    Article 13 of the Constitution of Guyana is unenforceable. It is merely aspirational and forms part of a section of the Constitution... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]