Yuh can’t carry nuttin with yuh

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – We does come into dis world with nothing. We does leave de same way. Yet nuff awe living we life fuh accumulate as much as we can, only fuh leff it fuh other people fuh spend when we dead and gone.

When we die, we can’t tek we possessions with we. Weh we going, deh nah gat no use fuh dem things.

But some people love dem family so much dat when dem loved one die, dem does put all kinda things in de coffin, including things which should not deh in deh. Dem burying dem with jewels and cell phones. If de deceased is a drinking person, some ah dem does even put a beer inside de casket.

Some awe believe we can fool God. So we does also throw in, now and then, a Bible. One time, one man dead who bin like Cheddi. He family send he off with a copy of de West on Trial. Another man bin like Burnham. When he dead, he family put A Destiny to Mould in de coffin.

People putting all kinda things in dem coffin. And other people looking and when everybody clear de cemetery, dem going and break open dem coffin and steal all dem expensive things wah put inside.

Wan time, a man family did not put anything in de coffin. But de tomb raiders still break open de tomb and raid de casket. Dem open de dead man mouth and tek out he gold teeth. Dem seh dis dead man put he money weh he mouth deh.

Talk half. Leff half.