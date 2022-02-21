Three feared dead after fishing trawler sinks

– lone survivor makes it home to tell the tale

kaieteur News –

By Shervin Belgrave

Members of the Guyana Defence Force – Coast Guards are currently out at sea combing the rough waters in search of three men who went missing after a fishing trawler owned by Noble House Seafood Limited, reportedly sank on Saturday morning in coastal waters, some 18 miles off Mahaicony.

Relating the tale of what happened to the trawler, to bosses at Noble House, is a lone survivor, out of a crew of four, who was lucky enough to make it home around 22:00hrs on Saturday. He was reportedly rescued by a small boat passing a few hours after the fishing trawler had sunk. The missing men are all from Agricola on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) and were identified as: Anthony Damon, 45, the captain of the trawler and a father of three, Winston Sam, 46, and Ronald Burton, 75.

They had left to go on a fishing trip on Sunday last and were scheduled to return home today but tragically they did not. Speaking with Kaieteur News, Tonszadel Damon Beckles, Damon’s wife, said that it was her eldest son who had informed her of the tragedy that had occurred. She along with relatives of the other missing men upon receiving the news had rushed down the Noble House’s location on the East Bank of Demerara. After some push around, they were finally able to be updated by management that there was a lone survivor who had made it back.

That individual, related Tonszadel, told investigators that the trawler sank sometime after 07:00hrs on Saturday while they were returning from the trip. The survivor reportedly recalled that at around 06:00hrs that morning, he was summoned by his captain, Damon to make some checks at the back of the vessel. He obeyed and saw that the trawler was taking in water from the back. The survivor reportedly recounted that even the engine room started filling up with water. He said that he returned to his captain and they decided to make a radio call to their Base at Noble House. While informing their bosses of what was going on, they immediately lost connection and the boat started to sink.

The survivor continued and reportedly told authorities that when the trawler started to go down, he and his captain were on one side of the boat while the other two men were on the other side. He reportedly remembered them jumping off and clinging to a buoy. The next thing he recalled is being rescued by a small boat that was passing by. The man reportedly told investigators that he had passed out after being rescued, however, when he recovered, the boat and its crew that rescued him were searching for the rest of his crewmembers but after searching for some three hours, they decided to drop him to shore at Mahaica. There, he was reportedly given “a bus fare” and he travelled to Noble House where he related to his boss what took place. Kaieteur News was told that he was then rushed to the Woodlands Hospital for treatment.

Yesterday, coast guards reportedly picked him up and took him on a search for the rest of his crew members.

Meanwhile as the search continues, relatives are holding onto a glimmer of hope that they might be alive. The wife of Winston Sam, Mala Sam said that it was only her husband’s second trip to sea and it was supposed to be his last. “He did not want to go because he said that he doesn’t like it out there, and I did not want him to go either but his friend, the captain insisted and he decided to make one last trip,” she told Kaieteur News. Ronald Burton’s Burton’ daughter added that her father has been a seaman since he was fifteen years old and liked the job and was ready to go on the trip at the first call. The last contact the men had with their loved ones was last Sunday, the day when they were departing the Noble House Wharf for sea.

In a statement several hours after the mishap, the Public Works Ministry said it has launched an investigation. The Ministry said an independent panel was established comprising representatives of the Ministry of Public Works, MARAD, GDF Coast Guard, the GPF Marine Unit, and the Transport and Harbours Department. “We are very concerned, and share the anxiety and pain of the family members and colleagues of the missing men. The Search and Rescue Operation Centre was immediately activated upon notification of this incident. Vessels and personnel, including divers have been deployed. The Ministry wishes to assure all concerned that all available resources of the State to aid in this search and rescue exercise will be fully utilised. The private sector including private fishing vessels, are also engaged in this ongoing operation.”