Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic… First night action excites fans

Magic City onboard

Kaieteur News – The highly anticipated second Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic basketball tournament bounced off on Saturday night at the Burnham Basketball Court with 11 matches that gave fans some much needed basketball entertainment and competition since, ironically, the last Rawle Toney 3X3 tourney in 2019.

The matches were spectacular as the organisers brought the basketball vibes on the newly refurbished Burnham Hardcourt, the lighting was superb and the fans were going wild all in a Covid friendly environment.

The results for the first night were as follows:

Pitbull defeated Vertically Challenged 22-1

East Siders defeated Pacesetters 21-13

Conquerors defeated Mamba 13-10

Gunnerz defeated Renegades 14-5

Royals defeated Linden 6-5

Guardians defeated Q Ballers 16-12

GDF defeated West Siders 9-8

Titans defeated Venezuela 11-7

The rules of the tournament stated that proceeding forward all losers will play each other and all winners will play against each other to advance, therefore resulting in a double knockout which would determine who would advance to the quarterfinals and so forth.

Joining the list of sponsors of the event is Magic City Lounge. In an official correspondence from the company, they expressed their pleasure to support sports in Guyana, and basketball more specifically.

The tournament is sponsored by Magic City, John Fernandes Limited, Team Mohamed’s, Modern Building Solutions, Medicine Chest, Mackeson, Guyana Lottery Company, Trophy Stall, Hennessy, FireSide Grill, Bush Cook, Stuff, MVP Sports, FK Sports, Shi Oil, Brother’s Security, The Muse Bar, Pressy’s Gift Shop, Cigar and Cognac, and 94.1 Boom FM, Fireside Grill N Chill, ENetworks.