Parks, Dick lead Mix XI to huge win over One Movement

Kaieteur News – An attacking century from Miguel Parks and robust 93 from Dwayne Dick guided Mix XI to a 181-run victory over One Movement when the teams collided in a 40-over fixture yesterday at Queen’s College ground.
Park struck eight fours and 10 sixes in his top score of 108 which came off 71 balls, while Dick slammed nine fours and seven sixes in his innings which came off 59 balls. The pair added 177 for the third wicket, while Ershad Ali made 37 as Mix XI piled up 305 all out in 33.4 overs.
D. Junior took 2-53.
One Movement were bowled out for 124 in 19.1 overs. J. Scott and J. Thomas made 24 each as R. Latif captured 3-7, E. Samuels 3-38 and L. Parks 2-22.
