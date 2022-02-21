Panthers humble Hornets/Caribs, Police crush Army Men

GRFU 10s League…

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) 10s League continued on Saturday afternoon at the National Park Rugby playfield where the Panthers commandingly expanded their unbeaten streak with a win over the Hornets/Caribs combined unit.

This was the second time the young Panthers team were able to defeat the combined unit. When the regulation time whistle sounded, the score line read, 46 – 17.

Leading in the scoring department for the Panthers was last week’s top scorer, Lancelot Adonis, who was able to tuck away 3 successful tries. He was supported by Godfrey Broomes and Darcy Durant with two tries a piece. The trio accounted for 35 of the team’s points in tries.

Jamal Angus and Osie McKenzie got in on the action and were able to produce a try each while Broomes effectively converted four tries.

For the opposition, a try each came from Claudius Butts, Jonathan Garrett and Patrick King as Ryan Gonsalves accounted for their two conversions.

In the match that preceded, it would be an understatement to say it was quite physical between the lawmen as the Guyana Police Force unit outfoxed the Guyana Defence Force to take the lead in the head-to-head, 1 – 0.

The last time these two teams met two weeks ago, it turned out to be a nail-biting stalemate that saw both sides accumulate 15 points each.

However, on Saturday last after the see-saw first half which had tries being scored by both sides, Police shifted gears in the second half and demolished the army men to win, 69 – 12.

Lionel Holder led the way for GPF with six tries and a conversion, while the seasoned Theodore Henry forced in two tries and made five conversions. Cleveland Dawn popped in two tries while Adrian Hall had one try which was converted by Michael Barrow.

For the army, Avery Corbin and Denzel Junor were able to produce a try each, both of which were well converted.

Meanwhile, the upcoming weekend will have no rugby since the union will be hosting their Annual General Meeting, but the League continues on March 6.