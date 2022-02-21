Over a dozen Guyanese companies granted international certification

Global Compliance Service marks two years…

Kaieteur News – The Global Compliance Service (GCS), which opened its doors in Guyana only two years ago has since managed to upgrade more than a dozen local businesses to international standards.

GCS Inc. is part of Global Compliance Service – which is a Recognised ISO Certification Body with its headquarters based in Geneva, Switzerland. The organisation is also the first Internationally Accredited Certification Body with an operating office in Guyana and has been engineered to focus specifically on the Guyanese and Surinamese markets.

The accreditation institute said so far 14 additional ISO Certifications for local businesses have been completed while another 10 ISO Certification audits are in progress.

GCS boasts of certifying more than 24 operations in Guyana across a range of sectors, including the: manufacturing, engineering, healthcare, security, education, waste management, and retail sectors in alignment with the company’s vision, ‘to be the facilitator for globally certified Guyanese companies and institutions.’

GCS also provides monthly opportunities for organisations to access training on the requirements of ISO Management Systems Standards such as the ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000 and the Internal Auditor Courses.

To date, over 100 professionals were trained and the company says it looks forward to providing additional professional development courses to ISO Management System Standards relevant to the demands of the local industries. Global Compliance Service said that indicators suggest that the agency is the only ISO Certification Body, which serves Guyana and that offers ISO Management System Courses with 2 to 4 Continuing Education Credits.

It noted that the institution also administers Certification and Training Services to ISO Management System Standards using professionally qualified and certified Lead and Third party Auditors with more than two decades of Experience in the fields of Standardisation and Conformity Assessment. Participants are privileged to comprehensive training packages and Certification upon successful completion at the end of course examination.

The Global Compliance Service was awarded the prestigious ‘Innovation Award’ by the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) recently, which the company says is testament to the positive impacts of a Resident ISO Certifying Office on local companies.

“Investment in Certification is now a more realistic goal for local businesses since they do not have to pay an exorbitant cost for overseas travel, per diem, and other administrative costs as in the past. In this regard, many of the smaller organisations have taken advantage of our ISO Certifying presence within Guyana. We believe that our extensive profile in Guyana represents an international brand of quality, credibility and reliability to propel local products and services to access opportunities to boost their competitiveness across local, regional and international markets,” GCS told Kaieteur News.