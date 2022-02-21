One more Covid-19 death, 18 new cases

Kaieteur News – An unvaccinated 80-year-old woman from Region Four is the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which on Sunday reported that as a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,211.

Meanwhile, in its updated COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 18 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 62,656.

The dashboard data shows that seven patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 69 in institutional isolation, 865 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 60,504 persons have recovered from the virus.