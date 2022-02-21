Mariam El-Masri nets hat-trick as Lady Jags pummel Turks and Caisos 7-0

Latest update February 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 21, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Playing at the Turks and Caicos Islands Football Association (TCIFA) National Academy ground on Saturday night last, Guyana’s Lady Jaguars secured their second straight win in Women’s World Cup Qualifying action when they hammered the home side by a whopping 7-0 margin.
Following the Lady Jaguars 4-0 triumph on Wednesday last against Dominica to start Group F at the Leonora Facility on the Westside here in Guyana, the Lady Jags with not much rest time, travelled to the Turks and Caicos Islands to face the host. The Guyanese lasses took to the task with gusto led by the able Mariam El-Masri who belted in a hat-trick with strikes in the 48, 61 and 84 minutes. She was ably supported by Cameo Hazlewood who started off the scoring in the 10 minute and rounded off her effort with a double in the 40′. Hannah Baptiste in the 30th and 72nd minutes also fired home a double for the Guyanese.
The Lady Jags controlled the play throughout the contest as they put the Turks and Caicos under pressure and could have scored more goals with a few chances going a begging. However, the team and Coaching staff would be pleased with the result and showing by the ladies who acquitted themselves well and heads their group with the maximum points and a decent goal average so far.
Guyana’s Lady Jags next face Nicaragua on April 7.
