Jumo is Soca King again

Kaieteur News – Veteran Soca singer, Jumo ‘Rubber Waist’ Primo was in the wee hours of Sunday morning crowned King of Guyanese Soca when the curtains came down on the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport annual event.

Jumo, with his song-‘Living my life’ easily beat his main rivals with his catchy lyrics and electrifying stage performance. The 2021 champion, Samuel Medas placed third, while newcomer, Granny Ivelaw coveted the second spot.

Melissa ‘Vanilla’ Roberts put in a spirited performance, but did not make the final cut. This year’s competition evolved from last year’s virtual event to a packed out Providence National Stadium, but the much anticipated return was however not without its challenges, blanketed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The annual competition was held this weekend with both new and returning artistes contesting.

Most of the performances were spectacular while others were average.

In an interview with this newspaper, Primo said that some artistes, especially those who do not have a name for themselves, were not able to get the look they were hoping for because of the financial strain of the pandemic. “You will find people bashing a lot of the artistes’ costumes and dancers… but they don’t understand the challenges faced when getting ready for these competitions,” he stated.

Primo further stated that come next year, he hopes the competition is improved and that systems are in place to assist artistes financially in an effort to have a vibrant and exciting event.

He also hopes that the songs are released earlier and promoted weeks in advance so that the audience will know the words and melody of the song. Primo who is a five-time Soca Monarch winner, one-time Groovy winner and one-time Road March king, says he puts in a lot of groundwork for his performance and song. The artiste enthusiastically stated that “Music is my life,” as he expressed his longing to foster young aspiring artistes career. He expressed the view, “these young artistes need advice from people who have been doing this a long while.”