Govt. to spend $600M to upgrade urban roads

Kaieteur News – Tapping into its $15.2 billion budgetary allocation for the construction and rehabilitation of urban and community roads across the country, the Ministry of Public Works is inviting contractors to execute a number of urban road projects in Regions Two, Four, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and 10 at an estimated cost of $619,000,000.

This is according to a recent public notice issued by the Ministry. Just last week, Kaieteur News reported that over $2 billion is set to be spent by the Ministry for the rehabilitation and construction of a number of hinterland and main access roads in the country.

In its latest invitation for bids, the Public Works Ministry intends to rehabilitate/construct urban roads such as, the RDC Street, in Anna Regina, Mandir Street, in Cotton Field, School street, in Land of Plenty, School street, in Reliance, and Church street, in Danielstown all of which are located in Region Two. A total account of the engineer’s estimate for these projects is some $124,000,000.

Under its urban road programme for Region Four, the Ministry is looking to do work on roads such as the Thomas Lands road, located in Georgetown (for this project it would be sectional rehabilitation), the road network in Lamaha Springs, and the access road to D’aguiars, Houston. A total account of the engineer’s costs for these projects is $122,000,000.

Moving into Region Six, the roads such as Busgith Street, Tugberg Scheme in New Amsterdam, Nurseville Access road, New Amsterdam, First Cross Broad Street, Angoy’s Avenue, Middle Street in Sea Side, Third Street North of Mora Street, School Dam Street, Grant in Corriverton and Cemetery Dam would be rehabilitated or constructed. A total account of the engineer’s estimate for these projects is $148,000,000.

Over in Region Seven, the Ministry would be rehabilitating the Dagg Point Main Access Road at an estimated cost of $109,000,000 and in Region Eight the Danjah Street which is located in Mahdia will be rehabilitated at an estimated cost of $18,000,000.

Meanwhile, Middle Street and Cresent Drive Shortcut in Lethem would be rehabilitated at an estimated cost of $60,000,000 and lastly, Garbo Drive in Blueberry Hill in Wismar Linden is expected to be fixed at some $38,000,000.

Last year, one of the biggest road programmes undertaken by this Ministry was the miscellaneous and urban road programmes. This was announced by Minister within the Ministry, Deodat Indar.

He had said that the Ministry spent a total of $8.89 billion on the programmes and that a total of 36 urban road works were executed. Bids for these projects are expected to open on March 17, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office.