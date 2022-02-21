DCC take title after post Lunch session washed out

Latest update February 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall cricket…
By Sean Devers
Kaieteur News – On a truncated second and final day, three times defending champions DCC won the 2019 GCA’s GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall two-day first division cricket tournament at the DCC ground by virtue of taking first innings in the final which ended in a draw yesterday.DCC collected the Championship Trophy and $120,000, while GCC received the Runner’s Up Trophy and $70,000. Everest and Police who lost in the semi-finals got $40,000 each for their efforts.
Resuming on their overnight 90-8, left-arm unorthodox spinner Totaram Bishun took the last two wickets to end with 4-39, while Ashmead Nedd, who bowled two overs yesterday finished with 4-10.
With a lead of 498 DCC, gave their younger players an opportunity to get a knock, and were 107-4 at Lunch when rain began leaving parts of the ground with puddles of water.
In their innings, DCC (whose first innings 590-4 declared is the fastest 550 total in the history of Guyana’s first division cricket) lost Joshua Persaud (6) who was removed by Renaldo Ali-Mohammed at 6-1 before Sachin Singh (17) and Raymond Perez (10) took the score to 33 before 17-year-old pacer Thaddeus Lovell got rid of them both in the space of a run.Jahron Byron, who stroked three fours in his top score of 27, was dismissed by Winston Forrester at 94-4.
Raj Nanan was on 32 to follow up his unbeaten 77 in the semi-final, while Trevon Griffith, who’s 300 is the third triple century in Demerara first division cricket, was yet to score at Lunch.
At the presentation Ceremony after the final the 30-year-old Griffith collected four prises (MVP of the final, highest score (300) in the final, best bowling in the tournament 15-85 vs GCC & Most wickets (23) in the tournament).
DCC Skipper Chris Barnwell, who scored 176 in the semi-finals and 175 in the Final, got the prize for the most runs in the preliminaries (425), while he was the MVP of zone A with 425 runs and 14 wickets.
Baskar Yadram was the MVP of Zone B with 275 runs and 15 wickets, while Nedd took the prize for the best bowling (4-8) in final.
