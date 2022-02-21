Corentyne tomb raiders for court this week

Latest update February 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 21, 2022 News
– cell phone recovered from coffin, suspects confessed
Kaieteur News – Police on Thursday 17th February 2022 arrested two men for breaking into the tomb of 19-year-old Vishnu Samaroo and stealing from the corpse, jewellery and a cellular phone.
The men have since confessed to the crime and detailed to investigators that they did it after they were told that the body was buried with a substantial amount of money. Regional Commander, Boodnarine Persaud, disclosed that Roopchand Thomas called ‘Lil Shawn’, 19, a Labourer of Hampshire Squatting Area and Leon Scott, 25, of Hampshire Squatting Area, Berbice admitted that they broke into the tomb on Wednesday last and stole a cellphone and jewellery that had adorned the body when it was buried.
Persaud said the men told investigators that they later threw away the jewellery because it was artificial and became discoloured. They said they also pawned the cellphone at a shop on the Corentyne for money. Police have since recovered the cell phone and the pawn shop owner was arrested, questioned and released. They denied the allegation that they stole money from the coffin.
Scott and Thomas are expected to be charged with simple larceny and damage to property on Monday at the Albion Magistrate’s Court. The tomb of Samaroo was discovered broken with his decomposed remains strewn a few meters away. Vishnu Samaroo died from Cancer and was buried just about three weeks ago.
Feb 21, 2022BCB/Dr. Frank Denbow Fast Bowlers Camp… Kaieteur News – Former West Indies fast bowling icon, Sir Curtly Ambrose commenting after he concluded the historic three-day Fast Bowling Camp in...
Feb 21, 2022
Feb 21, 2022
Feb 21, 2022
Feb 21, 2022
Feb 21, 2022
I get requests all the time and the words are generally the same – “Freddie when are you going to write your memoir,”... more
Article 13 of the Constitution of Guyana is unenforceable. It is merely aspirational and forms part of a section of the Constitution... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There has been a troubling development in relations between the U.S. and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]