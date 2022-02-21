Corentyne tomb raiders for court this week

– cell phone recovered from coffin, suspects confessed

Kaieteur News – Police on Thursday 17th February 2022 arrested two men for breaking into the tomb of 19-year-old Vishnu Samaroo and stealing from the corpse, jewellery and a cellular phone.

The men have since confessed to the crime and detailed to investigators that they did it after they were told that the body was buried with a substantial amount of money. Regional Commander, Boodnarine Persaud, disclosed that Roopchand Thomas called ‘Lil Shawn’, 19, a Labourer of Hampshire Squatting Area and Leon Scott, 25, of Hampshire Squatting Area, Berbice admitted that they broke into the tomb on Wednesday last and stole a cellphone and jewellery that had adorned the body when it was buried.

Persaud said the men told investigators that they later threw away the jewellery because it was artificial and became discoloured. They said they also pawned the cellphone at a shop on the Corentyne for money. Police have since recovered the cell phone and the pawn shop owner was arrested, questioned and released. They denied the allegation that they stole money from the coffin.

Scott and Thomas are expected to be charged with simple larceny and damage to property on Monday at the Albion Magistrate’s Court. The tomb of Samaroo was discovered broken with his decomposed remains strewn a few meters away. Vishnu Samaroo died from Cancer and was buried just about three weeks ago.