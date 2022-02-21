‘Coke-in- fried rice’

Kaieteur News – Twenty-eight-year-old Esmond Jermaine Anderson, of Number Five village, West Coast, Berbice, was on Friday arrested after a quantity of cocaine was discovered in a bowl with fried rice he was carrying at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) reported that its officers intercepted Anderson who was about to travel on Jet Blue Airways Flight 2166 destined for John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport.

A search of his suitcase, which was done in his presence, resulted in the discovery of a white substance suspected to be cocaine concealed in a bowl with fried rice. A test was conducted on the substance and it confirmed that the substance was cocaine.

Anderson was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters with the narcotic. The cocaine was weighed at 6.605lbs with a street value of approximately $17,220,000 (US$84,000). Investigations into the matter are ongoing.