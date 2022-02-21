Biker dies after slamming into minibus

Kaieteur News – A twenty-one-year-old unlicensed motorcyclist was on Saturday killed after he was involved in an accident on the #8 Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The dead motorcyclist has been identified as Devon McCalman of # 10 Village, WCB. According to reports by the police, the fatal accident occurred around 11:30hrs. It was reported that McCalman was riding motorcycle CF 2986 when he crashed into minibus BXX 4066, which was being driven by Jainarayan Persaud of 17 De Edward Village, WCB.

McCalman was reportedly riding behind the minibus, when the minibus stopped to collect a passenger. He then slammed into the back of the minibus and as a result of the impact, McCalmam fell onto the road where he suffered injuries to his head and about his body.

The unconscious man was picked up by public-spirited persons and taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is presently being stored at Anthony’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

Police had conducted a breathalyzer test on Persaud and no trace of alcohol was found in his system. Nevertheless, a notice of intended prosecution has been served to him and he remains in their custody. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues to urge road users to exercise the five C’s; care, caution, courtesy, consideration and common sense, and encourage anyone who is unlicensed to acquire a licence before operating any form of motor vehicle on the roadways.