Latest update February 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Biker dies after slamming into minibus

Feb 21, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A twenty-one-year-old unlicensed motorcyclist was on Saturday killed after he was involved in an accident on the #8 Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Devon McCalman

The dead motorcyclist has been identified as Devon McCalman of # 10 Village, WCB. According to reports by the police, the fatal accident occurred around 11:30hrs. It was reported that McCalman was riding motorcycle CF 2986 when he crashed into minibus BXX 4066, which was being driven by Jainarayan Persaud of 17 De Edward Village, WCB.
McCalman was reportedly riding behind the minibus, when the minibus stopped to collect a passenger. He then slammed into the back of the minibus and as a result of the impact, McCalmam fell onto the road where he suffered injuries to his head and about his body.
The unconscious man was picked up by public-spirited persons and taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is presently being stored at Anthony’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.
Police had conducted a breathalyzer test on Persaud and no trace of alcohol was found in his system. Nevertheless, a notice of intended prosecution has been served to him and he remains in their custody. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues to urge road users to exercise the five C’s; care, caution, courtesy, consideration and common sense, and encourage anyone who is unlicensed to acquire a licence before operating any form of motor vehicle on the roadways.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sir Ambrose hopes it’s the start of something continuous

Sir Ambrose hopes it’s the start of something continuous

Feb 21, 2022

BCB/Dr. Frank Denbow Fast Bowlers Camp… Kaieteur News – Former West Indies fast bowling icon, Sir Curtly Ambrose commenting after he concluded the historic three-day Fast Bowling Camp in...
Read More
Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic… First night action excites fans

Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic… First night action...

Feb 21, 2022

Parks, Dick lead Mix XI to huge win over One Movement

Parks, Dick lead Mix XI to huge win over One...

Feb 21, 2022

Mariam El-Masri nets hat-trick as Lady Jags pummel Turks and Caisos 7-0

Mariam El-Masri nets hat-trick as Lady Jags...

Feb 21, 2022

Panthers humble Hornets/Caribs, Police crush Army Men

Panthers humble Hornets/Caribs, Police crush Army...

Feb 21, 2022

DCC take title after post Lunch session washed out

DCC take title after post Lunch session washed

Feb 21, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The PNC/R is a repeat offender

    Article 13 of the Constitution of Guyana is unenforceable. It is merely aspirational and forms part of a section of the Constitution... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]