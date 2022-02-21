BCB doing incredible job with youths and the game – Sir Curtly Ambrose

Latest update February 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 21, 2022 Sports
“Something is working here in Berbice to produce so many international cricketers”
Kaieteur News – Commenting on the work of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), following the successful conclusion of the 3-day BCB/Dr. Frank Denbow Fast Bowlers camp on February 13th, 2021 at the Albion Community Centre Ground, Sir Ambrose informed that he would have heard a lot about the BCB and the impact they have been making in the lives of players.
“Well, I’ve heard of the history of the Berbice Cricket Board and the amount of top players, not only coming through the County but who went on to play not only for Guyana but West Indies and they are some very big names in the lineup.
So it simply means that something is working here in Berbice to produce so many international cricketers. I want to say kudos to Mr. Hilbert Foster who is doing a great job with the leadership as President and of course his crew.”
Sir Ambrose noted that Foster is surrounded by a good working group that is supportive of his honest vision, and that’s what’s needed for any organization to be successful in today’s challenging world.
“So I think that whatever the ingredients are, it’s working and it’s for them to continue to do what they are doing; to continue to produce top quality cricketers.”
