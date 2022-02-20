Wiltshire King and Queen Dominoes on today

Mark Wiltshire will be hosting a King and Queen Dominoes competition today at Sweet Point bar, Orange Walk.

Entrance fee is $2,000 per player and the winning player will receive $120,000, runner up $60,000 and third place $30,000.

Re entry costs $3,000 and hampers will be given to the female players. Action commences at 14:30hrs and all covid guidelines will be observed. All GNDA rules will be in effect.