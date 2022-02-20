Seebarran boys looking to make their mark, Team Wreckers keen to retain title

Latest update February 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Team Seebarran are looking to make a big upset today when the first round of the Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc (SI&C) Endurance Championships speeds off at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.
The team, comprising brothers Raymond and Shayne and their cousin Clint, have over a decade of racing experience each under their belt along with many accolades and they are optimistic of making a big wave on the track for the first round today.
In addition, Adrian Fernandes and teammate Anand Ramchand have confirmed their participation in the event that has been sponsored exclusively by SI&C.
Fernandes, who pilots a Gillette powered Toyota Levin, has been the 1600cc and overall champion for 5 consecutive years and he is keen to return to the top podium position this season.
Team Ramchand Wreckers’ mechanic Anil (Nala) Persaud has been working round-the-clock to bring their championship winning car up to speed for the team to defend their title in the three-hour long race.
