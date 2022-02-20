Latest update February 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Seebarran boys looking to make their mark, Team Wreckers keen to retain title

Feb 20, 2022 Sports

SI&C/GMR&SC Endurance Championship…

Kaieteur News – Team Seebarran are looking to make a big upset today when the first round of the Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc (SI&C) Endurance Championships speeds off at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.

Team Seebarran’s Toyota Levin. (SB Media Productions photo)

The team, comprising brothers Raymond and Shayne and their cousin Clint, have over a decade of racing experience each under their belt along with many accolades and they are optimistic of making a big wave on the track for the first round today.
In addition, Adrian Fernandes and teammate Anand Ramchand have confirmed their participation in the event that has been sponsored exclusively by SI&C.

Team Wreckers

Fernandes, who pilots a Gillette powered Toyota Levin, has been the 1600cc and overall champion for 5 consecutive years and he is keen to return to the top podium position this season.
Team Ramchand Wreckers’ mechanic Anil (Nala) Persaud has been working round-the-clock to bring their championship winning car up to speed for the team to defend their title in the three-hour long race.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Wiltshire King and Queen Dominoes on today

Wiltshire King and Queen Dominoes on today

Feb 20, 2022

Mark Wiltshire will be hosting a King and Queen Dominoes competition today at Sweet Point bar, Orange Walk. Entrance fee is $2,000 per player and the winning player will receive $120,000, runner up...
Read More
GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall cricket Massacre at DCC as Griffith breaks 39-yr record

GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall...

Feb 20, 2022

Seebarran boys looking to make their mark, Team Wreckers keen to retain title

Seebarran boys looking to make their mark, Team...

Feb 20, 2022

Republic Cup softball tourney for Lusignan

Republic Cup softball tourney for Lusignan

Feb 20, 2022

Parliamentary Representative Zlfikar Mustapha assists again

Parliamentary Representative Zlfikar Mustapha...

Feb 20, 2022

Marics and Company presents balls to Ogle CC

Marics and Company presents balls to Ogle CC

Feb 20, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]