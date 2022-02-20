Republic Cup softball tourney for Lusignan

Latest update February 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 20, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Lusignan Community Development Council will be hosting their inaugural Republic Cup softball tournament at the Lusignan Community Center ground starting on February 23 at 09:30hrs.
The competition will be played in the open and over 40 categories and is sponsored by Panko Steel of Lusignan.
The open division will be contested on February 23 and will be of 10 overs duration, while the over 40 segment will be played on February 27 and will be of 20 overs.
Teams are asked to be present at the venue at 09:00hrs for registration. Food and drinks will be on sale and all proceeds from the competition will be used for community projects.
At stake are trophies and teams can contact Jailall on 651 4560 for registration. All covid guidelines will be observed.
