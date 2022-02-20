Latest update February 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Parliamentary Representative Zlfikar Mustapha assists again

Feb 20, 2022 Sports

Reliance Canje Volleyball club gets helping hand

Kaieteur News – In an effort to reach as many persons of the East Berbice/ Corentyne, Region 6 Communities, Parliamentary Representative and Minister of Agriculture Mr. Zulfikar Mustapha has been using his office to assist the region in whatever way possible.

Regional Vice Chairman Zamal Hussain hands over the volleyball gear to members of the Reliance Make a Difference Youth Organization Volleyball Team.

The affable Senior Minister has been assisting a number of communities’ in the region in various ways.
Apart from Agricultural intervention, Sports clubs and organizations, including the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) have been benefitting from timely intervention. A promise has also been made to assist Youth and Cultural organizations in the near future.
Recently members of Reliance, East Canje, were recipients of Volleyball gear to restart their Volleyball club of the -Make a Difference Youth Organization. They received balls and nets among other items.
The village once was the home of the well-known Eaglets Volleyball Club which produced a few national players and was ranked among the top club in Berbice.
The donation was made by Regional Vice Chairman Zamal Hussain and a team from the RDC at a simple ceremony in the village during a community outreach.
According to information from Mr. Mustapha, more villages, clubs and organizations in the region are set to benefit from the largesse of the Government in various ways shortly. (Samuel Whyte)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Wiltshire King and Queen Dominoes on today

Wiltshire King and Queen Dominoes on today

Feb 20, 2022

Mark Wiltshire will be hosting a King and Queen Dominoes competition today at Sweet Point bar, Orange Walk. Entrance fee is $2,000 per player and the winning player will receive $120,000, runner up...
Read More
GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall cricket Massacre at DCC as Griffith breaks 39-yr record

GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall...

Feb 20, 2022

Seebarran boys looking to make their mark, Team Wreckers keen to retain title

Seebarran boys looking to make their mark, Team...

Feb 20, 2022

Republic Cup softball tourney for Lusignan

Republic Cup softball tourney for Lusignan

Feb 20, 2022

Parliamentary Representative Zlfikar Mustapha assists again

Parliamentary Representative Zlfikar Mustapha...

Feb 20, 2022

Marics and Company presents balls to Ogle CC

Marics and Company presents balls to Ogle CC

Feb 20, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]