Parliamentary Representative Zlfikar Mustapha assists again

Reliance Canje Volleyball club gets helping hand

Kaieteur News – In an effort to reach as many persons of the East Berbice/ Corentyne, Region 6 Communities, Parliamentary Representative and Minister of Agriculture Mr. Zulfikar Mustapha has been using his office to assist the region in whatever way possible.

The affable Senior Minister has been assisting a number of communities’ in the region in various ways.

Apart from Agricultural intervention, Sports clubs and organizations, including the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) have been benefitting from timely intervention. A promise has also been made to assist Youth and Cultural organizations in the near future.

Recently members of Reliance, East Canje, were recipients of Volleyball gear to restart their Volleyball club of the -Make a Difference Youth Organization. They received balls and nets among other items.

The village once was the home of the well-known Eaglets Volleyball Club which produced a few national players and was ranked among the top club in Berbice.

The donation was made by Regional Vice Chairman Zamal Hussain and a team from the RDC at a simple ceremony in the village during a community outreach.

According to information from Mr. Mustapha, more villages, clubs and organizations in the region are set to benefit from the largesse of the Government in various ways shortly. (Samuel Whyte)