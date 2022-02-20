Parliamentary Representative Zlfikar Mustapha assists again

Latest update February 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 20, 2022 Sports
Reliance Canje Volleyball club gets helping hand
Kaieteur News – In an effort to reach as many persons of the East Berbice/ Corentyne, Region 6 Communities, Parliamentary Representative and Minister of Agriculture Mr. Zulfikar Mustapha has been using his office to assist the region in whatever way possible.
The affable Senior Minister has been assisting a number of communities’ in the region in various ways.
Apart from Agricultural intervention, Sports clubs and organizations, including the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) have been benefitting from timely intervention. A promise has also been made to assist Youth and Cultural organizations in the near future.
Recently members of Reliance, East Canje, were recipients of Volleyball gear to restart their Volleyball club of the -Make a Difference Youth Organization. They received balls and nets among other items.
The village once was the home of the well-known Eaglets Volleyball Club which produced a few national players and was ranked among the top club in Berbice.
The donation was made by Regional Vice Chairman Zamal Hussain and a team from the RDC at a simple ceremony in the village during a community outreach.
According to information from Mr. Mustapha, more villages, clubs and organizations in the region are set to benefit from the largesse of the Government in various ways shortly. (Samuel Whyte)
Feb 20, 2022Mark Wiltshire will be hosting a King and Queen Dominoes competition today at Sweet Point bar, Orange Walk. Entrance fee is $2,000 per player and the winning player will receive $120,000, runner up...
Feb 20, 2022
Feb 20, 2022
Feb 20, 2022
Feb 20, 2022
Feb 20, 2022
Kaieteur News – In a brief conversation with President Ali, I advised that he must devote time to shaping a legacy... more
Kaieteur News – The Prime Minister of Barbados is fully au fait with Guyana’s internal dynamics. Not only was she... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There has been a troubling development in relations between the U.S. and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]