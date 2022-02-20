Man gunned down in East La penitence

Kaieteur News – A former gang member, who was charged in 2017 and remanded for a string of robberies, was gunned down on Friday, allegedly by his father-in-law at a house located in East La Penitence, Georgetown.

The dead man has been identified as, Leon Gittens of lot 118, Cowan Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

Gittens, who is no stranger to the law, was killed around midnight. According to police, he was at the time visiting his girlfriend at La Penitence when an individual dressed in a wig and blue dress shot him three times.

Gittens girlfriend told the cops that the shooter was her father.

She recounted that Gittens had gone to her home that night to pick her up. Not long after, the disguised suspect entered her yard armed with a handgun. The young lady said that she ran for cover and while doing so she heard three gunshots.

The shooter ran away soon after. When she thought it was safe to come out of her hiding place, she found a wounded Gittens lying motionless in front of her bedroom. The young lady said that she started alerting her neighbours about what transpired.

Gittens was rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His girlfriend told investigators that her dad had threatened to kill him last month but it seems as if he might have followed through with his plans by gunning down Gittens on Friday.

Police have since tried to locate her father for questioning but he could not be found.

Gittens was one of four men remanded in 2017 for robbing four persons around the Stabroek Market Area. One of them, Asif Ali was robbed of over $2 million in cash and jewellery right in the vicinity of Stabroek Market. They had allegedly attacked, choked and beaten him before relieving him of his belongings.

On another occasion they attacked a Japanese national on America Street and robbed him of his cell phone and cash. Two more victims had also fallen into their trap at the same location and were identified as Carl Chung and Ryan Mohabir. Both men were robbed of their cell phones and cash.