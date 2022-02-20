Human Services Minister leads team to Region 9 to distribute pension, bagpacks

Kaieteur News – Dr. Vindhya Persaud in making good on her promise of delivering the Ministry of Human Services’ key services across the length and breadth of Guyana, trekked 3.3 miles with her small team into the village of Masakenari in Region Nine to deliver pension and public assistance for the first half of the year.

This is according to a release the Ministry issued which noted that Masakenari is a village in Region Nine, which lies at the bottom of the map close to the Brazil border.

The Human Services Minister continued the delivery programme for pension and public assistance that was introduced in 2021 for remote communities which allows recipients to receive their pension and public assistance for half of the year at one time. Pensioners of Masakenari also received their one-off $25,000 cash grant and their July-December, 2021 pension this way last year.

Minister Persaud presented the books for 2022 as well and had the opportunity to hand over the payments and pension book to the oldest resident of Masekenari.

Residents expressed not only their appreciation for the new delivery initiative but also for the visit as the team also took in hampers for the 60-plus households and toys for the children.

During the visit, Dr. Persaud engaged with the craftswomen of the village, sharing tips and viewing their intricately done craft pieces. She was keen to work with them through the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network- WIIN programme in upskilling and developing new areas, including ICT. She urged them to advertise on the WIIN GY App to promote their work.

On leaving, Dr. Persaud was gifted with a beautifully designed necklace featuring colourful macaws of Guyana and along with the Deputy Director of Social Services, Hamwanttie Bisesar received the colourful head-dress.

The children also enjoyed quality time with the Minister as she held an impromptu art class with them and together worked on their masks for Mashramani.

Dr. Persaud shared, “Not only is Masakenari incredibly lovely and untouched, the Wai Wai people living there are such warm and lovely people. There was so much to learn and see and potential areas to work with residents. I was extremely delighted to introduce the WIIN programme and App and meet with the talented women of Masakenari. Although it took the team a 6-mile walk in and out of the village from the airstrip, I felt humbled to be able to personally take the key support services of pension and public assistance in to Masakenari honouring our Government’s commitment to serve all the people across the length and breadth of Guyana. There is work that is planned to improve connectivity there and the people were very happy that I went in to visit.”