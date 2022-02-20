GNBS – Meeting industries’ needs with traceable and reliable calibration services

GNBS IN FOCUS…

Kaieteur News – As industries increase demand for traceable and accurate measurements, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) continues to build capacity to offer reliable calibration services to meet their needs.

Calibration is known to be a complex scientific process, which allows traceability in measurements. It compares the accuracy of instruments or equipment with a known and proven measurement standard. At the GNBS, our standards are traceable to international measurement standards.

Companies and laboratories, especially those servicing the Oil and Gas sector are increasingly submitting their measuring instruments to the GNBS for calibration. The GNBS Industrial Metrology and Testing Department, which is now ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accredited, offers calibration in the areas of Mass, Dimension, Volume, Pressure, Temperature and Torque. Instruments which can be calibrated include balances, masses, measuring cylinders, liquid in glass and infrared thermometers, gauge blocks, pressure gauges, micropipettes, torque wrenches, multimeters, micrometers and calipers.

Calibration is important to operations within many industries. Consistently knowing the accuracy of measuring instruments gives companies the confidence that they are putting the right amounts of ingredients in their products. This maintains consistency in product quality. The use of calibrated instruments also ensures that key parameters such as temperature conditions are maintained to preserve raw materials and to maintain the appropriate operational conditions. Meanwhile, inaccurate pressure gauges can result in major unwanted incidents that compromise safety, endanger life and limbs, or cause damage to equipment.

During last year, increased calibration services were provided to manufacturing companies, medical and testing laboratories, the aviation industry and to contractors within the oil and gas sector.

Companies that are certified to international standards such as the ISO 9001 Quality Management System Standard, are required to have their measurement instruments calibrated. These and other companies servicing the oil and gas sector are deliberate in their efforts to submit their instruments to the GNBS IMT Department for calibration at costs competitive to other calibration service providers.

In 2022, the GNBS will work to build capacity to calibrate depth gauges and rulers as the Bureau works to meet the calibration needs of companies and laboratories in higher ranges and areas. The GNBS is prepared to address those needs through acquiring the necessary equipment and training of its Laboratory Technicians to help businesses achieve accuracy.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064 – 66 or WhatsApp: 6924627