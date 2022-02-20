De past is like jumbie story

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – We can’t hide de past by fuhgetting it. We gat to face it, including de inconvenient parts and de convenient narratives.

Some ah we think dat de past should be left in de past. But de past is like jumbie story. It does come back fuh haunt yuh and it does haunt yuh forever unless yuh bury it finally. And de only way to bury it is to talk bout it and try fuh understand all de sides.

Deh gat wan debate going on in de papers bout who get attack during de troubles of de 1960’s. Dat is more dan 60 years ago and now qualify to be researched and recorded as history.

But people writing book pun all kind ah subject. But little research being done on dis era on we history which does mek some people still feel like victims.

Dem ole people getting on in age. Dem wah went around during dat time, gan soon start fuh either fuhget or dem gan pass on. So is time people start interviewing all dem wah bin experience de period and to come up with some authentic history, not by denying wat happen but by giving voice to dem experience. Dat is how healing does tek place.

Uncle Donald bin try to bring closure to Rodney assassination. But de den guvament bin decide dat wah coming out too embarrassing and dem shut it down. But dem gat plenty witnesses wah nah give evidence yet even though de report done write. And is crucial evidence. If we serious bout national healing, den somebody needs to question dese witnesses.

Talk Half, Leff half.