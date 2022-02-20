Cop threatened by suspect transferred

Main Street execution of Fagundes …

Kaieteur News was able to confirm with Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, that one of the ranks, who was allegedly threatened by a suspect in the execution of Ricardo Fagundes last year on Main Street, Georgetown, has been taken off the case and transferred.

The rank was transferred a few days after Kaieteur News reported that the suspect had threatened police ranks who had gone to arrest him on three occasions.

Blanhum told this newspaper that the rank was recently promoted and as a result of his ascension in rank, he was transferred.

“He and several other ranks who were promoted were transferred because of their ascension in rank,” the crime chief told Kaieteur News.

The transferred cop, based on credible information this media entity received, was among others who were threatened by the suspect known as “Shop Man”.

“Shop Man” is wanted by police for questioning in relation to the execution style killing of Ricardo Fagundes, also known as “Paper Shorts”, in March 2021.

Fagundes was riddled with at least 20 bullets in front of Palm Court, located on Main Street, by two men who emerged from a white tinted Toyota Fielder wagon with a PZZ number plate. The car waited as the ruthless killing, which was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, occurred.

Kaieteur News has learnt that a wanted bulletin was issued for “Shop man” and ranks had gone to arrest him but each time they turned up at his home he would not be found. It is believed that someone with inside information of the force’s operation might have been tipping off the suspect before their arrival.

The ranks began inquiring about his whereabouts. Soon after, this publication was informed, ranks received a call from the suspect ordering them to “stop looking” and “asking people” for him. The suspect had even threatened to take action should they persist, this publication was told.

A report was lodged against the suspect at the Brickdam Police Station and the matter had even reached the desk of three senior officials heading the Major Crime Unit (MCU) based at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters at Eve Leary.

However, to date the wanted man is yet to be brought in for questioning for the murder of Fagundes or for threatening the ranks.

In fact, since the alleged threats were made no one has attempted to arrest the suspect.

This newspaper was reliably informed that the individual has been identified as a chief security officer employed with a prominent business establishment located in central Georgetown.

Family members related that during the initial stages of the investigation, investigators told them that there are more than one individuals involved in the killing and one of them was described as someone who would be seen “driving around the city in a fancy car every day and taking photos with politicians.”

Since then, however, they had received no further updates and had lashed out at the force for its prolonged silence on the case. They said, “We feel hurt and hopeless…none of the government officials have even publicly acknowledge the shooting. When the Henry boys were killed, public statements were made by the president himself (President Mohamed Irfaan Ali) assuring their relatives that the perpetrators will be placed behind bars but with this case everyone, including the police, is silent.”

Police have so far publicly declared that they were able to trace the car the killers used from North Road Georgetown to Palm Court, prior to the shooting.

The Force had also confirmed that the car was driven to a location on the Soesdyke- Linden Highway where it was doused with a flammable substance and burnt. The burnt out car is currently in the custody of investigating ranks at the force’s Eve Leary headquarters.