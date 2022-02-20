2 men are country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

– 53 new infections

Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old unvaccinated man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 71-year-old fully vaccinated man from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) have both died as a result of COVID -19 complications.

This is according to the Health Ministry which also revealed via its dashboard yesterday that 53 individuals have been infected with the novel coronavirus over a 24-hour period.

The new infections were recorded from: Region One – four cases, Region Two – six cases, Region Three – two cases, Region Four – 12 cases, Region Five – four cases, Region Six – 11 cases, Region Seven – one case and Region Nine – 13 cases.

At present 12 patients are receiving critical care in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 71 individuals are in institutional isolation, 10 are in institutional quarantine and 841 are in home isolation.

A total of 60,504 people have since recovered.

