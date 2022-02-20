Latest update February 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

2 men are country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Feb 20, 2022 News

– 53 new infections

Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old unvaccinated man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 71-year-old fully vaccinated man from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) have both died as a result of COVID -19 complications.
This is according to the Health Ministry which also revealed via its dashboard yesterday that 53 individuals have been infected with the novel coronavirus over a 24-hour period.
The new infections were recorded from: Region One – four cases, Region Two – six cases, Region Three – two cases, Region Four – 12 cases, Region Five – four cases, Region Six – 11 cases, Region Seven – one case and Region Nine – 13 cases.
At present 12 patients are receiving critical care in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 71 individuals are in institutional isolation, 10 are in institutional quarantine and 841 are in home isolation.
A total of 60,504 people have since recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Wiltshire King and Queen Dominoes on today

Wiltshire King and Queen Dominoes on today

Feb 20, 2022

Mark Wiltshire will be hosting a King and Queen Dominoes competition today at Sweet Point bar, Orange Walk. Entrance fee is $2,000 per player and the winning player will receive $120,000, runner up...
Read More
GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall cricket Massacre at DCC as Griffith breaks 39-yr record

GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall...

Feb 20, 2022

Seebarran boys looking to make their mark, Team Wreckers keen to retain title

Seebarran boys looking to make their mark, Team...

Feb 20, 2022

Republic Cup softball tourney for Lusignan

Republic Cup softball tourney for Lusignan

Feb 20, 2022

Parliamentary Representative Zlfikar Mustapha assists again

Parliamentary Representative Zlfikar Mustapha...

Feb 20, 2022

Marics and Company presents balls to Ogle CC

Marics and Company presents balls to Ogle CC

Feb 20, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]