United Warriors overcome Crown XI

Feb 19, 2022

Kaieteur News – United Warriors beat Crown XI by 15 runs when the Anthony Adams and Friends/Team Daniels South Essequibo Cricket Committee T/20 competition continued recently with one match.

United Warriors batted first and managed 102-2. J. Alicock top scored with 41, Shane Wong made 40 and S. Narine contributed 18.

Crown XI responded with 87-6 as S. Boodram top scored for his side with 15 as Wong took two wickets for the winning side. The organizing committee said that only one game was possible due to the unavailability of grounds.

