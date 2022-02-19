Secure Innovations & Concepts Endurance revs off tomorrow

Kaieteur News – Competitors will be pleased to know that the National Covid-19 task force has given its approval for the running off of the first round of the Endurance Championship that has been organised by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC).

Under full sponsorship of Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc (SIC), the event is expected to see a full grid of competitors and the GMR&SC has been very vigilant via social media correspondence with its members ensuring that the correct health and safety protocols along with COVID-19 guidelines will be employed during the highly anticipated race.

At least 20 cars are expected to line up at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, tomorrow for the three-hour long battle and many of the top competitors have already confirmed their participation including defending overall and 1600cc champion, Adrian Fernandes and Anand Ramchand, who will be piloting the Team Wreckers’ Gillette sponsored Levin.

Meanwhile, lap record holder Rameez Mohamed’s Integra is sure to put down some fast times with mechanic, Balram Ramdeo, ensuring more race longevity this time round.

It has been over two years since the last Endurance race and this has allowed drivers and mechanics to upgrade their machines during the covid-19 layoff which will make for an exciting day of racing.

Among the competitors expected to participate includes Shan Seejattan, Dowalu ‘Afo’ Harper, Motilall Deodass, Harold ‘Topgun’ Hopkinson, Nyron Maraj, Roshan Ali, Adrian & his brother Richard Hamid.

Hopkinson, the principal of the exclusive sponsors; SI&C, will be on track with one of the most anticipated machines, his Maseratti.

Hopkinson, who is a veteran racer and champion sport shooter, explained that he was very pleased to sponsor yet another race meet and he hopes that the day lives up to the hype after such a long layoff for endurance.