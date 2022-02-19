Latest update February 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Secure Innovations & Concepts Endurance revs off tomorrow

Feb 19, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Competitors will be pleased to know that the National Covid-19 task force has given its approval for the running off of the first round of the Endurance Championship that has been organised by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC).

Harold Hopkinson on the go in his Maserati GranTurismo (Jeremy Jagroop photo)

Under full sponsorship of Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc (SIC), the event is expected to see a full grid of competitors and the GMR&SC has been very vigilant via social media correspondence with its members ensuring that the correct health and safety protocols along with COVID-19 guidelines will be employed during the highly anticipated race.

At least 20 cars are expected to line up at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, tomorrow for the three-hour long battle and many of the top competitors have already confirmed their participation including defending overall and 1600cc champion, Adrian Fernandes and Anand Ramchand, who will be piloting the Team Wreckers’ Gillette sponsored Levin.

Meanwhile, lap record holder Rameez Mohamed’s Integra is sure to put down some fast times with mechanic, Balram Ramdeo, ensuring more race longevity this time round.

Rameez Mohamed’s Integra

It has been over two years since the last Endurance race and this has allowed drivers and mechanics to upgrade their machines during the covid-19 layoff which will make for an exciting day of racing.

Among the competitors expected to participate includes Shan Seejattan, Dowalu ‘Afo’ Harper, Motilall Deodass, Harold ‘Topgun’ Hopkinson, Nyron Maraj, Roshan Ali, Adrian & his brother Richard Hamid.
Hopkinson, the principal of the exclusive sponsors; SI&C, will be on track with one of the most anticipated machines, his Maseratti.

Hopkinson, who is a veteran racer and champion sport shooter, explained that he was very pleased to sponsor yet another race meet and he hopes that the day lives up to the hype after such a long layoff for endurance.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Pant, Kohli, bowlers wrap up series for India

Pant, Kohli, bowlers wrap up series for India

Feb 19, 2022

Kaieteur News – Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended 36 off the last three overs on a dewy ground and small boundaries to seal India’s series win with one match to go. Thanks to a...
Read More
West Indies’ inaugural ODI tour to the Netherlands confirmed

West Indies’ inaugural ODI tour to the...

Feb 19, 2022

Scorpions collapse gives Pride second win to start West Indies Championship season

Scorpions collapse gives Pride second win to...

Feb 19, 2022

United Warriors overcome Crown XI

United Warriors overcome Crown XI

Feb 19, 2022

Achievers SC, WBCA to host 100-ball tourney

Achievers SC, WBCA to host 100-ball tourney

Feb 19, 2022

E-Networks to reward second-place team at Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic

E-Networks to reward second-place team at Rawle...

Feb 19, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]