Latest update February 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Scorpions collapse gives Pride second win to start West Indies Championship season

Feb 19, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – (SportsMax) – The Barbados Pride secured their second win in as many games in the West Indies Championship with a 10-wicket win over the Jamaica Scorpions on day four at the Kensington Oval on Friday.

Barbados Pride lost only 8 wickets in the 4-day match

Entering day four 56-1, the Scorpions looked fairly comfortable throughout the first two sessions, losing only three more wickets to be 174-4 at the tea interval.
That comfort disappeared quickly as they lost their final six wickets in quick succession, eventually being bowled out for 233 leaving the Pride needing just 41 for victory.
Jermaine Blackwood got a top score of 61 while Jamie Merchant chipped in with 47 for the Scorpions against 6-78 from Jomel Warrican.
Kraigg Brathwaite and Shayne Moseley then ensured that the Pride got to their target with no problems, reaching 42-0 with Moseley finishing on 34 and Brathwaite on seven.
The Scorpions join the Windward Islands Volcanoes as losers of their first two games.
Final Scores: Jamaica Scorpions 328 and 233, Barbados Pride 521-8 declared and 42-0.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Pant, Kohli, bowlers wrap up series for India

Pant, Kohli, bowlers wrap up series for India

Feb 19, 2022

Kaieteur News – Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended 36 off the last three overs on a dewy ground and small boundaries to seal India’s series win with one match to go. Thanks to a...
Read More
West Indies’ inaugural ODI tour to the Netherlands confirmed

West Indies’ inaugural ODI tour to the...

Feb 19, 2022

Scorpions collapse gives Pride second win to start West Indies Championship season

Scorpions collapse gives Pride second win to...

Feb 19, 2022

United Warriors overcome Crown XI

United Warriors overcome Crown XI

Feb 19, 2022

Achievers SC, WBCA to host 100-ball tourney

Achievers SC, WBCA to host 100-ball tourney

Feb 19, 2022

E-Networks to reward second-place team at Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic

E-Networks to reward second-place team at Rawle...

Feb 19, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]