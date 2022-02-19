Scorpions collapse gives Pride second win to start West Indies Championship season

Latest update February 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 19, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – (SportsMax) – The Barbados Pride secured their second win in as many games in the West Indies Championship with a 10-wicket win over the Jamaica Scorpions on day four at the Kensington Oval on Friday.
Entering day four 56-1, the Scorpions looked fairly comfortable throughout the first two sessions, losing only three more wickets to be 174-4 at the tea interval.
That comfort disappeared quickly as they lost their final six wickets in quick succession, eventually being bowled out for 233 leaving the Pride needing just 41 for victory.
Jermaine Blackwood got a top score of 61 while Jamie Merchant chipped in with 47 for the Scorpions against 6-78 from Jomel Warrican.
Kraigg Brathwaite and Shayne Moseley then ensured that the Pride got to their target with no problems, reaching 42-0 with Moseley finishing on 34 and Brathwaite on seven.
The Scorpions join the Windward Islands Volcanoes as losers of their first two games.
Final Scores: Jamaica Scorpions 328 and 233, Barbados Pride 521-8 declared and 42-0.
