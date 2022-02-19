Latest update February 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Man remanded for breaking into car and stealing haversack

Feb 19, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Nicholas Choy, who is also implicated in a rape matter, has been remanded for simple larceny after he broke into a parked car and stole a haversack containing items valued at some $460,000.
Choy appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Friday where he was charged for simple larceny which is contrary to section 164 of the Criminal Law (offences) Act Chapter 8:01 and was remanded to prison until April 4, 2022.
The court heard that on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 21:15 hours, the victim, Bhesham Persaud, secured his car leaving inside a haversack containing the following items: one timberland haversack valued $25,000, one Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cellular phone valued $255,000, three surefire flashlights value 74,000, one Maui Jim sunglasses valued $60,000, one ratchet kit set valued $36,000 and G$10,000 cash.
After parking his car, Persaud proceeded to a bar on Charlotte Street and about 21:55 hours, upon his return, he observed the back triangular glass broken and his haversack with the items missing.
The matter was subsequently reported to law enforcement and an investigation was launched during which CCTV footage was viewed and Choy, in the company of others, was seen breaking into the victim’s car and removing the items. He was later arrested and told of the allegation and cautioned.
He was later charged.
Choy, according to reports, has been implicated in a rape matter for which advice has been sought from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

