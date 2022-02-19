Irfaan setting de pace!

Latest update February 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 19, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys know how it does feel to get out class. Dat is wah used to happen to de West Indies team, and it look like it still happening. Dem had a chance yesterday and come within a whisker of victory. But in the end, dem get outclass.
Is de same thing happening to de APNU. Dem watching wah going on in de guvament. De pace of development gat dem stunned. Is project after project executing, and investment after investment pouring in de country. And de people seeing how things moving faster dan Speedy Gonzalez.
Nuff people coming fuh do business in Guyana. And when nuff people land down in de town, it does be good fuh business. Money does circulate and de economy does boom.
It gat fuh hurt de Coalition dat dem had five years and dem hardly achieve in dem five years wah de present guvament done do in two years. Both ah dem guvaments, de APNU+AFC and de PPP/C, had international oil conferences. But which one you think was bigger and better? Dat show how much more getting done.
Is a good lesson fuh de Opposition. If ever dem get another chance fuh go back in deh, dem gat fuh start delivering. Dem bin promise jobs fuh people and when dem get in, dem seh how people gat to create dem own jobs. Is den people begin to think twice bout de Coalition. Yuh gat to deliver to de people.
Talk half. Leff half.
