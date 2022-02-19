Guyana will become the eyesore of the Caribbean

Kaieteur News – British Guiana’s markets were long an attraction for visitors to the colony. They were generally neat, organised and clean and were a pleasure in which to shop and pick up bargains.

Our markets – whether rural or urban – are no longer a sight for sore eyes. Instead, they have become eyesores.

And this is on account of one general problem. The city’s markets, like the pavements and the roadsides have been overrun by vendors.

The problem has gotten out of hand and it is now a case of a free-for-all. Vending is now quite indiscriminate. But it is not too late to try to bring order where there is disorder.

The PPP/C did try to resolve the problem in 2001, more than 20 years ago. The Bharrat Jagdeo government compulsorily acquired a large piece of land on Water Street, belonging to a timber magnate. The compensation price was disputed by the owners and the matter ended in Court which set the compensation at G$260M, quite a princely sum at that time.

That sum, along with what was spent to develop the site to make it suitable for vending, could have made millionaires of each of the vendors accommodated there in 2003. But that offer of a cash grant to remove from off the streets, pavements and verges was never made to the vendors even though it made practical sense to pay vendors to remove from the pavements rather than create a site for them.

Later, when the City Council decided to clean up the ‘tent city’ which had developed as a result of street and pavement vending on Regent Street, there were some vendors who sang their usual sad story about being single parents and having nowhere else to make a living.

Jagdeo again came to their rescue – or so he thought – by asphalting a section of the Merriman Mall, between Light and Cummings Streets, to accommodate these complaining vendors.

Most of them never went there. They were not interested in a site for vending. They wanted to remain on the pavement on Regent Street. Only a few barbers set up shop at the location.

Well not anymore. Permanent structures are now being erected along that green stretch and it will join the ranks of eyesores in the country. It is an utter disgrace that City Hall is now allowing permanent structures to be constructed at that location. It further destroys that part of the city.

When the Mon Repos Market was first erected, the vendors spilled out onto the public road, bringing traffic to a crawl. The same situation exists at other markets around the country.

The Mon Repos Market is now a permanent eyesore. And what should have been parking areas north of the market is now occupied by vendors. The market should not be even situated at that location. That market needs to be removed from its present location and a new, larger market constructed away from the public road. Markets should not be built alongside the country’s main public roads.

But do not tell that to the PPP/C government. They will continue with this ugly situation. They have agreed to the rehabilitation of the market rather than dismantling it and building a larger market to accommodate all the vendors.

This week there were hundreds of foreign visitors in the country for the International Energy Conference. And special arrangements had to be put in place to allow them to shop in close proximity to the conference centre.

They were not encouraged to go shopping on Regent Street no doubt because of the embarrassment of ‘Pallet City’ caused by the pavement and street vending along that road. Nor were they encouraged to visit the Stabroek Market where they are more likely to be mugged and robbed than secure a bargain.

The walkway being constructed on Lamaha Street is for tourists and to keep them on that side of town. It could not be completed in time for the Conference. Nor is the Seawall Rehabilitation works complete. Both of these enhancement projects will get a rude awakening when near completed: the vendors will turn them into eyesores.

Is this the Guyana that President Irfaan Ali and the Mayor of Georgetown wish to showcase to the rest of the world? How can a country which is said to be the future Dubai, have its main commercial district converted into a ‘Pallet City’? How can the City Council allow permanent structures on the section of the Merriman’s Mall between Light and Cummings Streets?

Guyana’s markets can once again become the prime attractions they were under colonial rule. But the only way to do this is to stop illegal vending. But instead of doing this, it appears as if more and more vending is being condoned. If this trend continues, Guyana will become the eyesore of the Caribbean.

