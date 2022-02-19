E-Networks to reward second-place team at Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic

– Two-day tournament tips off tonight

Kaieteur News – E-Networks Inc, Guyana’s leading provider of digital cable television, internet, information technology and media services, has pledged its support to this year’s Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic, which will bounce off tonight, from 6:00 pm at Burnham Basketball Court.

At a simple presentation on Friday at E-Networks’ Camp Street headquarters, Marketing Coordinator, Ashley John, handed over the tournament’s second-place cash prize of $100,000 to organizer, Rawle Toney.

Toney, while thanking the company for their support towards his tournament, pointed out that E-Networks has been one of local basketball’s biggest supporters.

“Basketball can always count on E-Networks for support. Every National team heading out to represent Guyana, their uniforms are branded with the company’s logo for a reason. It doesn’t take much to convince the company’s principal to support sports in general,” Toney explained.

Meanwhile, John highlighted E-Networks’ love for sports and their commitment to seeing basketball, at all formats, developed in Guyana.

On behalf of the company, John wished Toney a successful hosting of the second edition of his 3×3 basketball spectacle, while pledging E-Networks’ continued support for the competition in the future.

The 16-team tournament will see players from around the region and North America, converging at the recently refurbished basketball court to see who will cash in on the tournament’s lucrative prizes.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s action, the ‘who’s who’ of Guyana’s basketball will be on show.

With the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) emphasizing the 3X3 format, Toney said he was impressed with the composition of teams.

Pit Bulls 2.0 the tournament’s defending champions, will return this year, but with Travis Burnett replacing Travis Belgrave on the team that won it all in 2019.

Burnett, who now resides in New York, and represented Guyana at the FIBA 3X3 AmeriCup tournament recently in Miami, will have the 2019 Rawle Toney Classic MVP Ryan Stephney on his roster, along with Ryan Gullen and Jermaine Slatter.

National Captain and the CBC MVP, Stanton Rose Jr, will partner with Shelroy Thomas, Harold Adams and Shane Webster on team Linden.

Former National Player Dwayne ‘Brown Sugar’ Roberts will also make a return to the basketball court in Guyana after several years, joining Laurel Bobb and Kestar Blair on his ‘Q’ Ballers team.

“There are so many great players; I’m more excited to see how it all unfolds on Burnham Court over the weekend. I think this is a great way to usher the return of competitive basketball back to Guyana. It will be the country’s first major basketball tournament since the advent of the COVID-19 Pandemic and I hope everyone can come out and support,” Toney said.

The tournament is sponsored by Team Mohamed, Modern Building Solutions, Medicine Chest, Mackeson, Guyana Lottery Company, Hennessy, FireSide Grill, Bush Cook, Stuff, MVP Sports, FK Sports, Shi Oil, Brother’s Security, The Muse Bar, Pressy’s Gift Shop, Cigar and Cognac, and 94.1 Boom FM.