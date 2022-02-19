Cutting edge technologies being incorporated in delivery of TVET subjects

Kaieteur News – The New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) and the Linden Technical Institute (LTI) are the first to benefit from Augmented Arc Welding Reality and electrical training.

The pilot programme, according to a Ministry of Education release, is part of a partnership between the Ministry of Education’s Council for Technical and Vocational Education Training (CTVET), Learning Corp and ExxonMobil. A Memorandum of Understanding between the organisations was signed to provide basic industrial safety training for lecturers, instructors and trainees in Level One occupational areas.

At the end of the programme, trainees will be CVQ Level One qualified and will receive a wallet card that will be internationally recognised.

Learning Corp Chief Operating Officer, Lucia MacIsaac noted that the future demand for qualified persons trained in electrical and welding will be high. As such, this programme is important as it is the first step to ensuring Guyanese are trained to take advantage of the opportunities.

On Thursday, three lecturers from the New Amsterdam Technical Institute were presented with certificates for the training they received in Augmented Arc Welding Reality.

Augmented welding reality technology allows the trainee to experience the same touch, feel precision and accuracy as in physical welding.

Senior Lecturer in the Engineering Department at NATI, Mr. Eon Rich, said that the training will greatly benefit trainees.

A similar exercise was held at LTI on Friday where three lecturers received certificates for the training they received in Augmented Arc Welding Reality.

Deputy Chief Education Officer (Tech), Dr. Ritesh Tularam, was present at both exercises.

The institutions were each given the necessary equipment to conduct the training as well as textbooks.