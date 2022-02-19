Colours of the Golden Arrowhead were upside down

Latest update February 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 19, 2022 Letters
DEAR EDITOR
Last evening, I listened and observed keenly on TV Channel 11 the feature address of His Excellency, President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the opening of the International Energy Conference at the Marriott Hotel.
I could not believe my eyes; what I saw, but the cameras do not lie. In the background, the colours of our flag, the Golden Arrowhead were displayed.
Guess what? I discovered to my chagrin that the colours were upside-down. I wondered.
Are we displaying to the international community that in our beloved Guyana, things are generally upside-down.
I again hasten to make a clarion call that we must show great respect for our symbols of Nationhood: The National Flag – the Golden Arrowhead, the National Pledge, the National Anthem and the Coat of Arms.
May God bless the Cooperative Republic Of Guyana.
Yours respectfully
Clinton Conway
Assistant Commissioner of Police
(Retired)
Feb 19, 2022Kaieteur News – Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended 36 off the last three overs on a dewy ground and small boundaries to seal India’s series win with one match to go. Thanks to a...
Feb 19, 2022
Feb 19, 2022
Feb 19, 2022
Feb 19, 2022
Feb 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – I will never resist my obligation of replying to my critics because when you do, people’s eyes are... more
Kaieteur News – British Guiana’s markets were long an attraction for visitors to the colony. They were generally... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Global tension is rising concerning Ukraine, the second largest country in Europe... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]