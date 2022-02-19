Colours of the Golden Arrowhead were upside down

DEAR EDITOR

Last evening, I listened and observed keenly on TV Channel 11 the feature address of His Excellency, President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the opening of the International Energy Conference at the Marriott Hotel.

I could not believe my eyes; what I saw, but the cameras do not lie. In the background, the colours of our flag, the Golden Arrowhead were displayed.

Guess what? I discovered to my chagrin that the colours were upside-down. I wondered.

Are we displaying to the international community that in our beloved Guyana, things are generally upside-down.

I again hasten to make a clarion call that we must show great respect for our symbols of Nationhood: The National Flag – the Golden Arrowhead, the National Pledge, the National Anthem and the Coat of Arms.

May God bless the Cooperative Republic Of Guyana.

Yours respectfully

Clinton Conway

Assistant Commissioner of Police

(Retired)