Annual Calypso, Chutney, Soca Monarch competitions return with first live audience this weekend

Kaieteur News – As Guyana slowly returns to normalcy in wake of there being no COVID-19 curfew, the annual calypso, chutney and soca monarch competitions are making their return in front of a live audience this weekend.

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, in partnership with Hits and Jams Entertainment and Team MMR, will execute these events at the National Stadium from February 18 to 20.

The events kicked off yesterday with the Banks junior and senior calypso competition featuring locals such as Lady Joneka, Omaiah Hall, Kyra, O.K.C, Koh, Vinel, The Queen, JuneAnn Hutson, Ezekiel Bacchus and Torana Caesar, RG, Jamal Stuart, Lil Canary, Akeem Alexander, Sniper, Young Bill Rogers, Mark Ferdinand, B52, EGO, Mighty Believer, Sweet Kendingo and Granny Ivy. This event starts at 6PM and patrons will be able to access the venue for free.

The second night will feature the junior and senior soca monarch and cooler fete with performances from Itz Mel Mel, Vinel, Prodigy, Original Lyrics, O.K.C, Shatta Youth, Theodora Kyra, Keona Batson, Torana Caesar, Omaiah Hall, B52, Vanilla, Vintage, Karrizma, Rubber Waist, Nekeita, Saddick, Nesta, Jada, Asiah, Granny Ivy, Gucci Boss, Samuel Medas and Brandon Harding. Patrons can take their coolers at 8PM and support their favourite local artiste. General tickets cost $2000 and Stage front tickets cost $10,000 which can be bought at the HJ Box office located at 206 Lance Gibbs Street.

Sunday night features the chutney monarch and duck curry fest which begins at 6pm. This event features Tony Cuttz, Chavez, Vanita Willie, Young Bill Rogers, Vicadi Singh, Bunty Singh and Sonia Singh. Tickets cost $1500 and can be purchased at Full Range Record bar located at Robb and King Streets and the HJ Box Office.

In order to purchase a ticket or enter the venue, patrons must provide their vaccination and ID cards.

All COVID-19 protocols will be enforced at these events.