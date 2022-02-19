Annual Calypso, Chutney, Soca Monarch competitions return with first live audience this weekend

Latest update February 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 19, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – As Guyana slowly returns to normalcy in wake of there being no COVID-19 curfew, the annual calypso, chutney and soca monarch competitions are making their return in front of a live audience this weekend.
The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, in partnership with Hits and Jams Entertainment and Team MMR, will execute these events at the National Stadium from February 18 to 20.
The events kicked off yesterday with the Banks junior and senior calypso competition featuring locals such as Lady Joneka, Omaiah Hall, Kyra, O.K.C, Koh, Vinel, The Queen, JuneAnn Hutson, Ezekiel Bacchus and Torana Caesar, RG, Jamal Stuart, Lil Canary, Akeem Alexander, Sniper, Young Bill Rogers, Mark Ferdinand, B52, EGO, Mighty Believer, Sweet Kendingo and Granny Ivy. This event starts at 6PM and patrons will be able to access the venue for free.
The second night will feature the junior and senior soca monarch and cooler fete with performances from Itz Mel Mel, Vinel, Prodigy, Original Lyrics, O.K.C, Shatta Youth, Theodora Kyra, Keona Batson, Torana Caesar, Omaiah Hall, B52, Vanilla, Vintage, Karrizma, Rubber Waist, Nekeita, Saddick, Nesta, Jada, Asiah, Granny Ivy, Gucci Boss, Samuel Medas and Brandon Harding. Patrons can take their coolers at 8PM and support their favourite local artiste. General tickets cost $2000 and Stage front tickets cost $10,000 which can be bought at the HJ Box office located at 206 Lance Gibbs Street.
Sunday night features the chutney monarch and duck curry fest which begins at 6pm. This event features Tony Cuttz, Chavez, Vanita Willie, Young Bill Rogers, Vicadi Singh, Bunty Singh and Sonia Singh. Tickets cost $1500 and can be purchased at Full Range Record bar located at Robb and King Streets and the HJ Box Office.
In order to purchase a ticket or enter the venue, patrons must provide their vaccination and ID cards.
All COVID-19 protocols will be enforced at these events.
Feb 19, 2022Kaieteur News – Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended 36 off the last three overs on a dewy ground and small boundaries to seal India’s series win with one match to go. Thanks to a...
Feb 19, 2022
Feb 19, 2022
Feb 19, 2022
Feb 19, 2022
Feb 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – I will never resist my obligation of replying to my critics because when you do, people’s eyes are... more
Kaieteur News – British Guiana’s markets were long an attraction for visitors to the colony. They were generally... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Global tension is rising concerning Ukraine, the second largest country in Europe... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]