Achievers SC, WBCA to host 100-ball tourney

Latest update February 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 19, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Achievers youth and Sports Club and the West Berbice Cricket Association (WBCA), will be hosting a 100-ball four team tournament on Sunday at the Bush Lot ground.
The tournament will be held in honour of the late former cricketer, Brentnol Woodford, who passed away on January 14, 2022, in the USA. Woodford, also a former police officer, played for the Rainbow Generation, Bush Lot and West Berbice first division teams and also the West Berbice Franchise.
The teams set to participate in the tournament are Bush Lot United, Achievers under-21 team, Achievers Senior team and the Police Cricket team.
Expected to grace to venue are officials from the West Berbice Association, parents and other family members of Woodford. The WBCA will present a plaque to Woolford family following the final.
Feb 19, 2022Kaieteur News – Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended 36 off the last three overs on a dewy ground and small boundaries to seal India’s series win with one match to go. Thanks to a...
Feb 19, 2022
Feb 19, 2022
Feb 19, 2022
Feb 19, 2022
Feb 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – I will never resist my obligation of replying to my critics because when you do, people’s eyes are... more
Kaieteur News – British Guiana’s markets were long an attraction for visitors to the colony. They were generally... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Global tension is rising concerning Ukraine, the second largest country in Europe... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]