Achievers SC, WBCA to host 100-ball tourney

Feb 19, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Achievers youth and Sports Club and the West Berbice Cricket Association (WBCA), will be hosting a 100-ball four team tournament on Sunday at the Bush Lot ground.

The tournament will be held in honour of the late former cricketer, Brentnol Woodford, who passed away on January 14, 2022, in the USA. Woodford, also a former police officer, played for the Rainbow Generation, Bush Lot and West Berbice first division teams and also the West Berbice Franchise.

The teams set to participate in the tournament are Bush Lot United, Achievers under-21 team, Achievers Senior team and the Police Cricket team.

Expected to grace to venue are officials from the West Berbice Association, parents and other family members of Woodford. The WBCA will present a plaque to Woolford family following the final.

