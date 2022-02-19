5 more COVID-19 deaths -48 new infections recorded

Latest update February 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Another five individuals, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died over the past four days (February 15 to 18). This was reported by the Ministry of Health on Friday which stated that the fatalities are that of an 87-year-old man from Region Four and four women – an 87-year-old from Region Six, a 72-year-old from Region Three, an 81-year-old and an 82-year-old from Region Four.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,208.
Meanwhile, in its COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 48 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 62,585.
The dashboard shows that 11 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 77 individuals are in institutional isolation, 864 are in home isolation and 13 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 60,425 persons have recovered from the virus.

