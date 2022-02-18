Venezuelan woman charged for killing Guyanese partner

Kaieteur News – Thirty-three-year-old Yesica Carolina Rondon Mayo, also known as Yesica Rondon, a Venezuelan National was on Thursday remanded to prison for the fatal stabbing of a miner over the weekend.

Rondon appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, when the indictable manslaughter charge was read to her.

She was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that on February 12, 2022, at Sandhill, Backdam, Kaikan, Upper Mazaruni, she unlawfully killed Beauford Watson. Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the woman to prison and the matter was transferred to the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court. The next hearing of the matter is slated for March 14, 2022.