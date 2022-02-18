Region 6 woman is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update February 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported that the country’s latest COVID-19 death is that of a fully vaccinated 77-year-old woman from Region Six who died on Wednesday at a medical facility.
As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,203.
Meanwhile, in its updated COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 72 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 62,537.
The dashboard shows that 10 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 84 persons in institutional isolation, 940 in home isolation and 16 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 60,300 persons have recovered from the virus.
