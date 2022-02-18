Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic… Venue shifted to Burnham Court

– Team Mohamed support production

The recently refurbished Burnham Basketball Court will play host to this weekend’s (February 19 & 20) Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic.

Toney explained that the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport moved their Mashramani Panorama Steel Pan competition from the National Culture Centre to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, forcing him to relocate to the spruced-up outdoor facility.

He added that while the Panorama event will only be held on Sunday, “logistically, it would cost me more to host the event at two venues. So now both days of the tournament will be held at Burnham Court. It means that I will have to add a temporary washroom and changing area at Burnham Court.”

“Ideally, 3X3 is meant to be played outdoors. The Sports Hall was chosen because of the amenities that we lack at our outdoor basketball facilities. Also, taking the level of investment to bring a premium basketball event to Guyana, the Sports Hall eliminates the issue of being affected by the weather,” Toney highlighted.

Thanks to Ansa McAl and the Hennessy brand, the Burnham Basketball Court was given a complete upgrade in keeping with the renowned cognac’s global community basketball programme.

In addition, the historic tournament will be seen all over the world as Team Mohamed’s through their principal Azruddin Mohamed has decided to sponsor the video production of the two-day event that will see 16 teams comprising of top players from Guyana and the Caribbean vying for the tournament’s first-place prize of $500,000 and four championship commemorative gold rings.

Principal of Team Mohamed’s, Azruddin Mohamed, who has been a supporter of sport in Guyana for many years, in an invited comment, explained that he was happy to lend a helping hand. He maintained that Team Mohamed’s remains committed to not only sports but their corporate social responsibility and such a memorable occasion needs to be seen by the world.

This is the second edition of the Rawle Toney 3X3 tourney which is one of few, if not only, FIBA sanctioned 3X3 tournament in the region to date.

Sponsors of the event include, Mackeson, Guyana Lottery Company and Hennessy, FireSide Grill, Bush Cook, Stuff, MVP Sports, FK Sports, Shi Oil, Brother’s Security, The Muse Bar, Pressy’s Gift Shop and 94.1FM are some of the other sponsors.

Jump ball time is 6:00 pm nightly.