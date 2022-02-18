Political parties gat dem own pit bulls!

Kaieteur News – We gat nuff stray dags roaming around we streets. And some ah dem does like to rush at yuh. Yuh can hardly go fuh a stroll dese days around de village. Dem stray dogs mekkin yuh life miserable.

But is nat dem stray dogs dat people frighten. Is dem wah inside dem people yard. Deh gat some fierce dogs nowadays including some pitbulls. And sometimes dem people does leff dem gate open and dem dog does run out and attack passersby. And de owner does disown dem dog when de victims ask is who dog it is.

Dem political party also gat dem own pit bulls. Dem does let dem loose pun yuh. But dem bark louder dan dem bite.

Dat is why dem boys does tell people fuh listen carefully to dem political pit bulls and assess what dem saying and den mek up dem mind. Nah follow dem hook, line and sinker. Like how some people echoing a statement dat how de Opposition should bin invited to de International Energy Conference.

Dem boys remember when de same Opposition was in power and dem had dem own international energy conference. And dem nah invite de den Opposition. And all ah dem wah now talking how de present Opposition should get invite, nah bin seh nothing.

A man claim how half de population was not represented at de conference. So which half was represented when de former guvanment bin hold dem conference and nat invite de den Opposition? Is suh when you own argument tun round and bite yuh.

Talk half. Leff half.