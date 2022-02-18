Latest update February 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Man found guilty of killing schoolboy during concert

Feb 18, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-four-year-old Shannon Cox of Lot 261 Kaneville, Grove, East Bank Demerara, was on Thursday found guilty of killing 16-year-old Brian Charles Yearwood during a concert in 2017.

Freed, Andy Peters (left) and found guilty of manslaughter, Shannon Cox.

Cox was on trial before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara High Court. He had denied the charge which alleged that on April 29, 2017, at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Yearwood.
A 12-member jury after deliberating for almost two hours, found Cox not guilty of murder but guilty for the lesser count of manslaughter.

Killed, Brian Charles Yearwood.

As such, Justice Morris-Ramlall deferred sentencing until March 10, 2022.Cox was represented by attorney-at-law Madan Kissoon, while the State was represented by prosecutor Lisa Cave. On Monday, Cox’s co-accused Andy Peters, 21, was freed after the judge upheld a no-case submission that was made to the court by his lawyer, Latchmie Rahamat. According to reports, Yearwood of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara was stabbed in the region of the heart during a scuffle. The stabbing took place during a concert that was being held at a school.

