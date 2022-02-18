Man feared drowned in Cuyuni River mishap

Kaieteur News – A Region Seven man is now feared dead after he slipped and fell into the Cuyuni River at Matope Falls and never resurfaced.

The missing man has been identified as “Brother Ken” of Karrau Village, Mazaruni River, Region Seven. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that the incident occurred on Wednesday around 14:30Hrs, while “Brother Ken” and captain Pargia Gibson, were on their way back from the Matope Falls when tragedy struck.

Kaieteur News understands that “Brother Ken” and captain Gibson were transporting fuel with a metal boat which was being powered by two 75 HP Yamaha outboard engines. The police reported that the men offloaded the fuel at the foot of the falls and were on their way back when one of the engines developed a problem and stuttered.

The engine failure caused the boat to drift, while taking in water in the process. In an effort to tie the boat to a nearby rock, “Brother Ken” went to the front of the boat and while attempting the task, he allegedly slipped and fell overboard.

Captain Gibson, along with the help of others searched for “Brother Ken” but was unable to find him. At the time of reporting, the last update from the police on the matter is that preparations are being made to visit the location and search for the missing man.