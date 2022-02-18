Latest update February 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man feared drowned in Cuyuni River mishap

Feb 18, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A Region Seven man is now feared dead after he slipped and fell into the Cuyuni River at Matope Falls and never resurfaced.

Area where “Brother Ken” went missing

The missing man has been identified as “Brother Ken” of Karrau Village, Mazaruni River, Region Seven. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that the incident occurred on Wednesday around 14:30Hrs, while “Brother Ken” and captain Pargia Gibson, were on their way back from the Matope Falls when tragedy struck.
Kaieteur News understands that “Brother Ken” and captain Gibson were transporting fuel with a metal boat which was being powered by two 75 HP Yamaha outboard engines. The police reported that the men offloaded the fuel at the foot of the falls and were on their way back when one of the engines developed a problem and stuttered.
The engine failure caused the boat to drift, while taking in water in the process. In an effort to tie the boat to a nearby rock, “Brother Ken” went to the front of the boat and while attempting the task, he allegedly slipped and fell overboard.
Captain Gibson, along with the help of others searched for “Brother Ken” but was unable to find him. At the time of reporting, the last update from the police on the matter is that preparations are being made to visit the location and search for the missing man.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic… Venue shifted to Burnham Court

Rawle Toney 3×3 Classic… Venue shifted to Burnham Court

Feb 18, 2022

– Team Mohamed support production The recently refurbished Burnham Basketball Court will play host to this weekend’s (February 19 & 20) Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic. Toney explained that the...
Read More
20 records set at GAPLF Novices/Juniors C/Ships

20 records set at GAPLF Novices/Juniors C/Ships

Feb 18, 2022

Lady Jags roam to top of table, Coach impressed with opening victory

Lady Jags roam to top of table, Coach impressed...

Feb 18, 2022

FIDE to assist GCF players in acquiring ratings

FIDE to assist GCF players in acquiring ratings

Feb 18, 2022

Herstelling A and B to clash in EBDCA 40-over final on Sunday

Herstelling A and B to clash in EBDCA 40-over...

Feb 18, 2022

GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall cricket Host DCC favoured against for tomorrow’s Final

GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall...

Feb 18, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]