Local business Development Company takes services to Suriname

Latest update February 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 18, 2022 News
Action INVEST Caribbean…
Kaieteur News – After achieving notable success by helping local businesses reach the goal of increased profitability, ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. (ACI) is taking its services abroad.
Guyana’s premier business development institute announced on February 14th, 2022, the opening of its first Suriname location. The new location is at Emmastraat, Nieuw Nickerie, Suriname. According to a release from the company, ActionINVEST Caribbean will also serve as the gateway for reciprocal investment by companies in both Guyana and Suriname. NSBOMEGA, ActionINVEST’s joint venture company will also now provide its technical staffing and recruiting services to the Suriname market.
The overarching goal is to allow Guyanese products to serve the Suriname market and vice versa whilst improving the logistics between these neighbours. It is intended that with these investments, credible steps would be taken by the private sector in support of both governments’ intentions to deepen collaboration and develop the regional economy.
Additionally, the Guyanese sole proprietorship business, Doerga Business Enterprise, owned by Dr. Vishnu Doerga (ACI Chairman) and the Surinamese sole proprietorship business, Lesarah Trading, owned by Chris Soedamah, which have both traded between Caricom countries for over twenty years, will merge into a regional company, INTERCARICOM Trade & Logistics N.V. with locations in Guyana and Suriname.
ActionINVEST CARIBBEAN INC. (ACI) is an ISO 9001:2015 certified educational institution and business development company of Guyanese origin benefitting from female ownership and leadership. ACI is focused on becoming the Caribbean’s solution to professional & organizational growth through our action-oriented team delivering targeted business development services to entrepreneurial individuals and organizations.
Feb 18, 2022– Team Mohamed support production The recently refurbished Burnham Basketball Court will play host to this weekend’s (February 19 & 20) Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic. Toney explained that the...
Feb 18, 2022
Feb 18, 2022
Feb 18, 2022
Feb 18, 2022
Feb 18, 2022
Kaieteur News – I read a letter in yesterday’s newspapers by Dr. Keith Carter, son of famous Guyanese, Martin Carter... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C is repeating the same mistakes as the APNU+AFC. The PPP/C is in a strong position to wrest... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Global tension is rising concerning Ukraine, the second largest country in Europe... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]