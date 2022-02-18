Local business Development Company takes services to Suriname

Action INVEST Caribbean…

Kaieteur News – After achieving notable success by helping local businesses reach the goal of increased profitability, ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. (ACI) is taking its services abroad.

Guyana’s premier business development institute announced on February 14th, 2022, the opening of its first Suriname location. The new location is at Emmastraat, Nieuw Nickerie, Suriname. According to a release from the company, ActionINVEST Caribbean will also serve as the gateway for reciprocal investment by companies in both Guyana and Suriname. NSBOMEGA, ActionINVEST’s joint venture company will also now provide its technical staffing and recruiting services to the Suriname market.

The overarching goal is to allow Guyanese products to serve the Suriname market and vice versa whilst improving the logistics between these neighbours. It is intended that with these investments, credible steps would be taken by the private sector in support of both governments’ intentions to deepen collaboration and develop the regional economy.

Additionally, the Guyanese sole proprietorship business, Doerga Business Enterprise, owned by Dr. Vishnu Doerga (ACI Chairman) and the Surinamese sole proprietorship business, Lesarah Trading, owned by Chris Soedamah, which have both traded between Caricom countries for over twenty years, will merge into a regional company, INTERCARICOM Trade & Logistics N.V. with locations in Guyana and Suriname.

ActionINVEST CARIBBEAN INC. (ACI) is an ISO 9001:2015 certified educational institution and business development company of Guyanese origin benefitting from female ownership and leadership. ACI is focused on becoming the Caribbean’s solution to professional & organizational growth through our action-oriented team delivering targeted business development services to entrepreneurial individuals and organizations.