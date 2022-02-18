Herstelling A and B to clash in EBDCA 40-over final on Sunday

Kaieteur News – Herstelling A and B teams will clash in the final of the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association 40-over tournament on Sunday at Farm.

Both teams recorded victories in their respective semi-final matches played last weekend and an exciting final is anticipated.

Herstelling A will be led by Anand Bharat, while Buddan Baksh will lead the B team. Ricky Sergeant, Martin Salick, Safraz Esau, Derrick McCalmon and Beepaul Bandoo constitute a strong batting line up for the A side, while Richie Looknauth and Keshram Sehodan will spearhead the bowling.

The B team will depend on Lawrence Smith, Baksh, Jurmin Ramroop, Rian Narine and Clement Archer to post a decent total, while Ravendra Samramgeet and Darren Manohar will look to apply the brakes on their opponents’ batsmen. The pitch is expected to favour the batsmen with some support for the spinners.

The umpires for the fixture are Andre Hurry and Abena Parker. Action commences at 11:00hrs.

In the semi final games, Herstelling A defeated Silver Bullet by 121 runs at Farm. Herstelling A took first strike and made 243 all out in 32.3 overs. Martin Salick struck six fours and three sixes in a top score of 57, while Safraz Esau made 55 with six fours and one six, Derrick McCalmon contributed 25 and Rickey Sargeant 24. D. Paul claimed 3-40 and Roopnarine Ramsundar 2-29.

Silver Bullet were bowled out for 122 in 26.2 overs in reply. R. Rajaram made 26, C .Ragnuath 17 and Abdul Bacchus 11. Sargeant grabbed 4-16, Anand Bharat 2-26 and Reaz Esau 2-27.

At Queen’s College, Herstelling B overcame Ruimveldt by four wickets. Ruimveldt batted first and were bowled out for 111 in 26 overs. Ershad Ali made 30 with one four and two sixes while Danny Narayan got 18 not out and Shemroy Barrington 15. Ravendra Samramgeet claimed 3-17 while there were two apiece for Darren Manohar and Jurmin Ramroop.

Herstelling B responded with 112-6 in 22 overs. Jurmin Ramroop scored 35 not out with four sixes, while Buddan Baksh made 19 and Rian Narine 18. Ali and Raydon Austin took two wickets each.

Teams; Herstelling A – Anand Bharat ( C ), Ricky Sergeant, Derrick Mc Calmon, Martin Salick, Unnis Yusuf, Safraz Esau, Riaz Esau, Vivian Beckles, Delroy Williams, Mahendra Dhanpaul, Keshram Seydohan, Beepaul Bandoo, Roman Daniels, Richie Looknauth and Quazim Yusuf.

Herstelling B – Buddan Baksh ( C ), Pernell London, Darren Manohar, Lawrence Smith, Clement Archer, Jurmin Ramroop, Rian Narine, Rawl Reid, Chandrashakar Bisram, Puneet Jaigopaul, Shawn Pooran, Shemroy Keldon and Ravendra Samramgeet.