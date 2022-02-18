FIDE to assist GCF players in acquiring ratings

The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF), represented by Vice President, Anand Raghunauth, attended the meeting organized by the planning and development committee for International Chess Federation (FIDE) which was hosted by CCA in Mexico City, Mexico.

Present at the meeting were the President of FIDE, Arkady Dvorkovich, Managing Director Dana Reniznice-Ozloa, Executive Director Victor Bologan GM, and President of FIDE-America’s IA Jorge Vega, along with delegates from 28 Federations from North, Central and South America.

GCF was able to secure an in-person meeting with the FIDE president and interacted with the major players in the development of chess in the region and throughout the world. The GCF presented its ambitions and was able to forge relationships to better prepare its players for the future. Promising agreements were made with the Federations of Uruguay, Costa Rica and Barbados to provide mutual support and assistance.

The first joint project will be to assist Guyanese chess players to acquire FIDE ratings, which is the first step on the journey to gaining international titles like FIDE Master and Grand Master.

The project will consist of staging Hybrid Chess Tournaments to be recognized by FIDE and therefore qualifying players to earn rating points.

Hybrid Tournaments are structured so that players from each country are seated in a single location in their home jurisdictions, and playing against others located similarly in their own countries. Each location will be supervised by FIDE certified arbiters, who will be in constant communication with each other throughout the tournament, to resolve issues and to ensure fair play.

This opportunity is important for the long term and sustainable development of chess within the country. This exposure will ensure that a larger pool of rated players is created, hence, the natural progress towards titles.

According to a release from the GCF, it stated: “We are humbled by the generosity of the community of Chess Federations in the Americas, in their willingness and enthusiasm to assist in the development of Chess in Guyana. Coupled with the GCF chess in schools program, chess players will have a valuable opportunity to become even more competitive on the international stage.”

“The creation of invitational tournaments with close collaboration with the larger Federations in the region will influence our strategic approach to development. This approach will have an immediate impact on player development as their goals become more defined, concrete and achievable.”

Meanwhile, the Federation continues to make progress at the beginner level with players in outlying regions that are being trained to play the game.