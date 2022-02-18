Contractor bids $27M above engineer’s estimate to build Onderneeming access road

Latest update February 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Out of the 14 firms vying for the contract to construct the Onderneeming Access Road in Region Two, Kalico Guyana Inc. placed a bid which is some $27 million above the engineer’s estimate for the project.
During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on Tuesday, the company placed a bid of $86,517,160 million for the project while the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) engineer estimated the project at some $59,236,000. Also at the NPTAB, eight companies bid to supervise and design the new general secondary school at Prospect on the East Bank of Demerara. This project is being undertaken by the Ministry of Education.
During the 2022 budget presentation, Senior Minister with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, announced that a total of $6.6 billion has been allocated towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country. These include the commencement of construction of Prospect Secondary, and reconstruction of North Ruimveldt and North West Secondary school, which were both destroyed by fire last year.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Agriculture-National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)
Construction of Access Road at Onderneeming, Region Two.
Transportation of fuel and lubricants for Lots 1 to 3.
Rehabilitation of Secondary Channels 50/52 Acre Dairy Plots at Region Five.
Construction of drainage structures at Vriesland, West Bank Demerara, for Lots 1 to 3.
Construction of concrete bridge at Mahaica, Region Five for Lots 1 to 3.
Ministry of Education
Design and Supervision of a new general Secondary School at Parcel 106 Plantation Prospect, EBD.
Ministry of Human Services and Social Security
Weeding and Cleaning of all locations within the ministry.
Garbage disposal services.
Ministry of Home Affairs
Procurement of janitorial and cleaning supplies for the Guyana Prison Service.
Ministry of Health
Floor care and janitorial services for the Infectious Disease Control Hospital.
Provision of sanitact services..
Prequalification of services.
Feb 18, 2022– Team Mohamed support production The recently refurbished Burnham Basketball Court will play host to this weekend’s (February 19 & 20) Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic. Toney explained that the...
Feb 18, 2022
Feb 18, 2022
Feb 18, 2022
Feb 18, 2022
Feb 18, 2022
Kaieteur News – I read a letter in yesterday’s newspapers by Dr. Keith Carter, son of famous Guyanese, Martin Carter... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C is repeating the same mistakes as the APNU+AFC. The PPP/C is in a strong position to wrest... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Global tension is rising concerning Ukraine, the second largest country in Europe... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]