Contractor bids $27M above engineer’s estimate to build Onderneeming access road

Kaieteur News – Out of the 14 firms vying for the contract to construct the Onderneeming Access Road in Region Two, Kalico Guyana Inc. placed a bid which is some $27 million above the engineer’s estimate for the project.

During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on Tuesday, the company placed a bid of $86,517,160 million for the project while the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) engineer estimated the project at some $59,236,000. Also at the NPTAB, eight companies bid to supervise and design the new general secondary school at Prospect on the East Bank of Demerara. This project is being undertaken by the Ministry of Education.

During the 2022 budget presentation, Senior Minister with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, announced that a total of $6.6 billion has been allocated towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country. These include the commencement of construction of Prospect Secondary, and reconstruction of North Ruimveldt and North West Secondary school, which were both destroyed by fire last year.

Below are the companies and their bids:

